Graphic & UI Designer

Join our talented, growing team who are creating thoughtful and effective application interfaces in the growing fields of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and defi technology. The ideal candidate for this role is passionate about designing and developing clean, successful user interfaces and welcomes the challenge of working in a cutting-edge, fast-paced industry. In this role, you will be working with a team researching and designing user interface mockups, producing exportable assets, and working closely with the development and management teams to realize your UI vision and offer quality design solutions for clients. If you're looking for a fun, energetic, and challenging work environment, we'd love to hear from you!

* Please note that a portfolio of work and a current resume will be required for consideration.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Fine Art, CS or HCI, or relevant experience.

2+ years of design experience, ideally working within a small company or startup environment.

Experience creating effective and beautiful user interface designs for a variety of products and devices.

Expertise with Sketch, Invision, Adobe XD, and/or Figma for interface design.

Expertise with Adobe Creative Suite, specifically: Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effects, and InDesign.

An understanding of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, especially DeFi.

Critical thinking and communication skills, mixed with healthy autonomy and passion for learning.

Ability to prioritize tasks, stay organized, and meet deadlines.

Any of the following, in addition, would be a huge bonus and perhaps make you uniquely qualified for this opportunity: