Senior Product Designer - UX(Remote, US)

Job Details

Bombora provides a global B2B intent platform powered by the world’s largest publisher data co-op. Our data allows sales teams to base their actions on the knowledge of which companies are in-market for their products and empowers marketing teams to practice #SustainableMarketing. We process billions of content interactions daily to detect intent signals from companies around the world.

Bombora is growing and we need you to help us succeed!

As a Sr. Product Designer, you deliver at high velocity, with high attention to detail, and are expected to be able to lead work streams. You are savvy of best practices, and are a solid presenter. A big part of your role is to be the primary subject matter expert on a project as it relates to user experience and product design, and ramping up quickly to own the brain space of a product’s vertical. You are self-motivated, and a good time-manager, allowing you to have a high capacity (and appetite) for complex work. You have a strong overlap in knowledge and understanding of your peers in product management and engineering. You can bridge the needs of the business with the needs of the user, and partner with engineering to bring immediately implementable solutions to the marketplace. Your knowledge of established tools is deep in your muscle memory, and you keep your eye out for emerging tools. You have been practicing design for 5-10+ years. You have a high tolerance for ambiguity and know how to build and persuasively deliver rationale. We’re seeking an expert in B2B / B2C SaaS product design with data visualization experience to help define and execute product UX, define the prioritization of what we build, and ultimately shape the outcomes and impact of Bombora’s products.

You will….

Define UX Patterns / UI Components and aid in the creation of Design Systems

Refine existing product experiences and execute against multiple product roadmaps and priorities

Aid in the prototyping and design of new products, data visualizations, and product experiences

Help inform product with UX insights, analytics, and engage in qualitative research methodologies

Own the empathy of the user in various product streams

Regularly interact across our entire executive team and across all functions of the business

Get exposure and have impact across all parts of our business

You have…

Designed complex enterprise solutions, data visualizations, and SaaS products in the B2B and B2C space

Experience in building UI Component libraries and Design Systems from the ground up

Worked in an agile environment where needs and priorities can shift as the market evolves

Presented to internal and external stakeholders product prototypes, design assets, research, and product hypothesis with qualitative and quantitative data

Led and participated qualitative research workshops, product alignment workshops, and UX / design workshops

Built strong relationships inside of the organizations you have worked- up, down, and across

Perks and Benefits

Competitive Salary

Health / Dental / Vision

Flexible Spending Account

Commuter Benefits

Unlimited Vacation / Paid Holidays

Education / Tuition Assistance

401K / Match

Generous Parental Leave

On Demand Learning (Udemy)

Team Lunches / Outings /Events (Yes! We found a way to do virtually!)

Offices (for when you want one)

At Bombora, we embrace diversity because it breeds innovation. Bombora is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Employment offers are contingent upon completion of successful background checks.