Product Designer - UX (Remote, US)

Bombora provides a global B2B intent platform powered by the world’s largest publisher data co-op. Our data allows sales teams to base their actions on the knowledge of which companies are in-market for their products and empowers marketing teams to practice #SustainableMarketing. We process billions of content interactions daily to detect intent signals from companies around the world.

Bombora is growing and we need you to help us succeed!

As a Product Designer, you are proactive in finding ways to increase the quality of your work, and you understand how to operate on a product team. You are fluent with the suite of tools we use, and know where, and to whom you should go to increase that proficiency. As a product designer, your project leads will trust you with tasks that will challenge you, and will depend on you to proactively solve problems, pursuing the help you need to get things done without being prompted. You have been practicing design for 2-5+ years, and your tolerance for ambiguity is growing, and is likely being stretched on a regular basis. You have a base understanding of how product teams operate and the roles and expectations that drive product management and engineering to ship product. Experience in B2B / B2C SaaS product design, design systems, and data visualizations is preferred.

You will….

Design UX Patterns / UI Components and aid in the creation of Design Systems components

Redesign existing product experiences and balancing against multiple product priorities

Aid in the prototyping and design of new products, data visualizations, and product experiences

Engage in delivering UX insights, analytics, and qualitative research methodologies

Utilize qualitative research findings and user empathy to help drive design decisions and product solutions

Regularly interact across our entire executive team and across all functions of the business

Get exposure and have impact across all parts of our business

You have…

Designed complex enterprise solutions, data visualizations, and SaaS products in the B2B and B2C space

Experience in contributing to a UI Component libraries or Design System

Worked in an agile environment where needs and priorities can shift as the market evolves

Presented to internal and external stakeholders product prototypes, design assets, research, and product hypothesis with qualitative and quantitative data

Have had some experience in participating in qualitative research workshops, product alignment workshops, and UX / design workshops

Perks and Benefits

Competitive Salary

Health / Dental / Vision

Flexible Spending Account

Commuter Benefits

Unlimited Vacation / Paid Holidays

Education / Tuition Assistance

401K / Match

Generous Parental Leave

On Demand Learning (Udemy)

Team Lunches / Outings /Events (Yes! We found a way to do virtually!)

Offices (for when you want one)

At Bombora, we embrace diversity because it breeds innovation. Bombora is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify. Employment offers are contingent upon completion of successful background checks.