Product Design Lead

Job Description: Product Design Lead

At Enkasa, our mission is to help everyone find and create the home of their dreams. We are a team of consumer-focused technology veterans building the first buyer-centric real estate platform. We are here to bring some visual delight to the $1.9 trillion dollar real estate industry and looking for mission driven people to join us.

We believe that the current home-buying and remodeling journey is broken. Consumers deserve better tools that give them greater confidence and inspiration for the biggest purchase of their lives. Our aim is to transform home-buying into a delightful experience by effectively uniting a consumer’s taste with their lifestyle needs. A well designed consumer experience is at the center of our strategy.

As a Product Design Lead, and our first full-time design hire, you’ll play an integral role in designing the end to end consumer experience with Enkasa. You’ll be part of the early leadership team, and have a unique opportunity to shape the company’s early product strategy and design culture.

What You'll Do:

  • Help rethink the home buying to renovation journey and transform it into something visual and inspiring
  • Design simple, elegant consumer experiences that delight home-buyers and helps them manifest their dream home
  • Develop a design system that encompasses the user experience, interactions, and user interface 
  • Develop user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design
  • Build functional prototypes to validate and test your designs
  • Drive user research and testing
  • Help maintain visual and brand consistency between all products & communication channels
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business goals into unique product experiences

What You Have:

  • Full stack design experience 
  • 4+ years of experience in fast-paced creative environments
  • Experience working in a multidisciplinary environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business results
  • A knack for product design and the ability to bring abstract concepts to life
  • A compelling portfolio of work 
  • Strong information presentation (visual and written) skills
  • Passion for, curiosity about, or experience in residential real estate and/or home renovation

Who you are:

  • A team oriented person with a bias for action and excellent communication skills
  • A holistic thinker with an instinctive desire to make tradeoffs between elegance and efficiency
  • Someone with a strong work ethic and the desire to create compelling & highly visual consumer experiences

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you’re excited about this role, but do not meet 100% of the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply. Please reach out to tram@enkasahomes.com.


Enkasa
Job Type
Full-time
Location
San Francisco Bay Area
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 20, 2021
