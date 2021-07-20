Product Design Lead
At Enkasa, our mission is to help everyone find and create the home of their dreams. We are a team of consumer-focused technology veterans building the first buyer-centric real estate platform. We are here to bring some visual delight to the $1.9 trillion dollar real estate industry and looking for mission driven people to join us.
We believe that the current home-buying and remodeling journey is broken. Consumers deserve better tools that give them greater confidence and inspiration for the biggest purchase of their lives. Our aim is to transform home-buying into a delightful experience by effectively uniting a consumer’s taste with their lifestyle needs. A well designed consumer experience is at the center of our strategy.
As a Product Design Lead, and our first full-time design hire, you’ll play an integral role in designing the end to end consumer experience with Enkasa. You’ll be part of the early leadership team, and have a unique opportunity to shape the company’s early product strategy and design culture.
What You'll Do:
- Help rethink the home buying to renovation journey and transform it into something visual and inspiring
- Design simple, elegant consumer experiences that delight home-buyers and helps them manifest their dream home
- Develop a design system that encompasses the user experience, interactions, and user interface
- Develop user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design
- Build functional prototypes to validate and test your designs
- Drive user research and testing
- Help maintain visual and brand consistency between all products & communication channels
- Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business goals into unique product experiences
What You Have:
- Full stack design experience
- 4+ years of experience in fast-paced creative environments
- Experience working in a multidisciplinary environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business results
- A knack for product design and the ability to bring abstract concepts to life
- A compelling portfolio of work
- Strong information presentation (visual and written) skills
- Passion for, curiosity about, or experience in residential real estate and/or home renovation
Who you are:
- A team oriented person with a bias for action and excellent communication skills
- A holistic thinker with an instinctive desire to make tradeoffs between elegance and efficiency
- Someone with a strong work ethic and the desire to create compelling & highly visual consumer experiences
We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you’re excited about this role, but do not meet 100% of the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply. Please reach out to tram@enkasahomes.com.