Job Details

Job Description: Product Design Lead

At Enkasa, our mission is to help everyone find and create the home of their dreams. We are a team of consumer-focused technology veterans building the first buyer-centric real estate platform. We are here to bring some visual delight to the $1.9 trillion dollar real estate industry and looking for mission driven people to join us.

We believe that the current home-buying and remodeling journey is broken. Consumers deserve better tools that give them greater confidence and inspiration for the biggest purchase of their lives. Our aim is to transform home-buying into a delightful experience by effectively uniting a consumer’s taste with their lifestyle needs. A well designed consumer experience is at the center of our strategy.

As a Product Design Lead, and our first full-time design hire, you’ll play an integral role in designing the end to end consumer experience with Enkasa. You’ll be part of the early leadership team, and have a unique opportunity to shape the company’s early product strategy and design culture.

What You'll Do:

Help rethink the home buying to renovation journey and transform it into something visual and inspiring

Design simple, elegant consumer experiences that delight home-buyers and helps them manifest their dream home

Develop a design system that encompasses the user experience, interactions, and user interface

Develop user flows, information architecture, sketches and wireframes, and visual design

Build functional prototypes to validate and test your designs

Drive user research and testing

Help maintain visual and brand consistency between all products & communication channels

Collaborate with stakeholders to translate business goals into unique product experiences

What You Have:

Full stack design experience

4+ years of experience in fast-paced creative environments

Experience working in a multidisciplinary environment to develop concepts that delight customers and deliver business results

A knack for product design and the ability to bring abstract concepts to life

A compelling portfolio of work

Strong information presentation (visual and written) skills

Passion for, curiosity about, or experience in residential real estate and/or home renovation

Who you are:

A team oriented person with a bias for action and excellent communication skills

A holistic thinker with an instinctive desire to make tradeoffs between elegance and efficiency

Someone with a strong work ethic and the desire to create compelling & highly visual consumer experiences

We are focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce. If you’re excited about this role, but do not meet 100% of the qualifications listed above, we encourage you to apply. Please reach out to tram@enkasahomes.com.



