Creative Director

Job Details

We are the top agency in Canada for Facebook and growing, led by ex-Shopify’s Growth Hacker, Demetrius Michael. We operate globally with our office in Toronto, Ontario.

Last year, our work was seen roughly 2 billion times, which is nearly 200 times more views than the Mona Lisa gets visitors. We are looking for someone with a minimum of five (5) years Creative Direction and Digital Marketing experience with a passion for turning data into actionable creative insights.

It will be your responsibility to demonstrate that we, both collectively and individually, are learning from every impression.

Salary is competitive, with the opportunity to pace above industry standards when meeting internal KPIs. Our vacation, benefits (Currently Canada; USA & Intl TBD), options, and remote work policies will also definitely suit your needs.

In addition to a strong ability to lead and motivate creative thinkers, the right candidate should demonstrate that they are excited and will be successful at the following objectives:

Bring a creative voice with strategic thinking to projects

Be experienced with the full creative process from big idea conceptual development to client relations to the execution of creative deliverables.

Relish taking performance data and turning them into creative techniques that continuously increase engagement. Be results-driven.

Develop insights from data that can be applied to multiple clients

Develop a methodology that maximizes our learnings, both company-wide and individually as artists’ (designers, illustrators, copywriters, videographers, and the like).

Empathize and build upon our existing trust with our team and our clients.

Lead and motivate with an inspiring personality.

Mentor and develop our existing team of creatives

Have a solid understanding of digital and “social” marketing principles.

Other Director responsibilities include, but not limited to are: