POSITION SUMMARY: A Graphic Designer oversees the development of brand-based graphic design and related materials. Will be responsible for creating and executing of graphic design concepts based on established requirements. Elements are developed for a variety of creative projects, including environmental retail design, presentations, brochures, corporate identity, POP, and interior signage programs. Designs will integrate typographic, photographic, illustrative, and graphic elements and must support a sound creative strategy. Position requires attention to detail, a careful eye for consistency and multiple project organization. Clear, articulate communication is desired. The Graphic Designer works with Art Directors, Design Directors, Marketing, Project Managers and Environmental Designers to develop comprehensive concepts and often specializes in Adobe design software.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Responsible for the design, layout and formatting of graphic materials, including print collateral and retail environmental graphics

· Responsible for the design, layout and development of innovative graphic concepts, including print collateral and retail environmental graphics

· Responsible for preparing various presentations materials.

· Must work closely and collaboratively with design team to strategically implement strong retail design concepts.

· Thorough understanding of graphic design, photography, typography and layout

· Understanding of retail trends and influences

· Strong design skills along with verbal, written and analytical skills are critical for effectively presenting to team members and clients.

· Executes duties and assignments as directed in compliance with corporate guidelines and objectives.

· Must be able to work independently as well as collaboratively with project team (Art Director, Design Director, Environmental Designer, Project Managers and Production Artist) to strategically implement strong graphic concepts

· Ability to work with a diverse group of different backgrounds

· Must be organized, detail oriented and practice good digital filing/housekeeping.

· Punctuality and regular attendance are required.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience

· 3 - 5 years’ experience off and online design

· Bachelor’s Degree from a 4-year College, University or Art School in Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Communications, or closely related field

Special Skills/Qualifications

· Thorough understanding of graphic design, photography, typography, and layout

· Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign)

· Strong design skills along with verbal, written and analytical skills for effective presentations

· Organized, detail oriented and practice good digital filing/housekeeping

Desired Personal Qualities

· Excellent team player who is dependable, confident, committed, flexible, innovative, and detail-oriented

· Energic and social individual willing to work in a fast-paced environment

· Strong interpersonal skills, collaboration, accountability, and commitment

· Experienced interfacing with diverse levels of management

· Good professional judgment

ORGANIZATIONAL RANKING:

Contacts/interacts with: Employees, Clients and Vendors

Reports To: Design Director or Creative Director

Supervisory Responsibilities: None