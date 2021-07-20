Senior Product Designer, Enterprise Apps

Job Details

DISQO is changing the way that the world’s largest brands, agencies and consumer intelligence companies get to know their consumers. We’ve built the first identity-based platform that combines consumer attitudes and behaviors together to power the most accurate and predictive insights solutions for our customers, and we do all of that with the willing participation of our consumers and without using outdated technologies like third-party cookies. We help our customers get a cross-platform view into consumer sentiment, measure advertising effectiveness, analyze consumer purchase journeys, and ultimately grow their brands.

Our mission at DISQO is to engage people to share their opinions and behaviors openly to help our customers make the right decisions. With over one million active members sharing their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO is looking to expand, improve and create world-class applications for people to openly share their data for research.

The Role: We're looking for a talented Senior Product Designer with a passion for problem solving and obsess over design system details. This is a great opportunity to join a fun, exciting & highly motivated team while creating real impact.

What you will do: Come help us grow a design practice and contribute to a developing product strategy. As a Senior Product Designer you'll champion design thinking and human centered design principles. You will work closely with our engineering, customer success, and marketing teams to discover and solve new, challenging problems in the advertising and marketing technology space.Curious and collaborative by nature – you’ll dive right in, investigating and not afraid to ask questions and seek answers. You should possess the aptitude and ambition to learn the complex opportunity space that is market research and adtech and design easy-to-use, highly intuitive, and modern interfaces.

You’re excited about this opportunity because you will…

Help us improve our products with the latest design trends and technologies.

Regularly participate in cross-product feedback sessions and design iterations. Gather feedback from stakeholders and team members and perform user research to guide product design decisions.

Collaborate with the customer success/support team regularly to provide updates on new product design changes. Closely monitor and document user pain-points and needs they relay related to UI/UX. Finds solutions to address issues.

Synthesize user feedback, stakeholder thoughts, product requirements, and technical restraints and into a cohesive vision. Contribute to strategy and what will move the business forward.

Identifying what problems need solved and what features should be built next.

Express and help evolve our brand vision through our UIs. Utilize, develop and document patterns within a scalable design system.

Communicate design decisions and represent/advocate for the user’s voice when presenting and strategizing with others, including stakeholders, product managers, engineers, etc.

Incrementally develop ideas to create immediate impact in an agile product development process and ability to work closely with remote, overseas

Contribute to the complete design cycle: Provide user stories and maps, sketches through hi fidelity visual designs and prototypes, and ability to test and iterate your designs.

What you bring to the table:

5 + years of designing responsive web interfaces as well as native mobile and desktop applications.

Expertise delivering high fidelity digital experiences in Figma, Sketch, InVision, Adobe XD, Illustrator, etc.

Conversational knowledge of Angular, React, HTML5/CSS3 and other front-end technologies.

Experience with complex data visualization and building out design systems with accessibility and usability in mind.

Confidence in conducting user research interviews and developing persona stories and wire-frames.

Eye for design and UX consistency across platforms when building out design systems.

Experience working in an agile/scrum development process.

A great attitude, collaborative spirit and openness to giving and receiving feedback.

Outstanding communication skills, positive attitude and ability to work in a fast paced environment.

Ability to multi-task and switch project priority based upon external factors.

Please include your portfolio when applying for this role.

Perks & Benefits:

100% covered Medical/Dental/Vision for employee, 80% for dependents

Equity

Unlimited Vacation

Flexible work hours

Catered lunches 3x a week

Stocked pantry

Happy Hours

Onsite Fitness Program

Discounted Gym Membership

Quarterly Offsites

401K

Life Insurance

FSA

Paid Maternity/Paternity leave

Disability Insurance

Travel Assistance Program

24/7 Counseling Services offered to employees

DISQO is an equal opportunity employer. Discovery, innovation, and growth are possible when we open ourselves to new possibilities, perspectives, and approaches. That’s why, at DISQO, we welcome, support, and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds. Exceptional teams are rooted in extraordinary people, each with a unique story and a compelling set of skills. DISQO does not discriminate against employees based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, gender identity or expression, age, disability, pregnancy (including childbirth, breastfeeding, or related medical condition), genetic information, protected military or veteran status, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local laws.

*Recruiting firms that submit resumes to DISQO without first entering into a written contract will not be entitled to any compensation on candidates referred by that firm.