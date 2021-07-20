CONTENT DESIGNER (ANZ)

Job Details

This position is open to candidates based in Australia or New Zealand.





What is LIGR?

LIGR.Live, our cloud-based plug and play sports broadcast platform, has completely transformed the livestream sports landscape and made it possible for more than 1,000 sports organisations in 80 countries to self-produce their live sport. Our customers love LIGR.Live because they can add stunning TV-quality animated graphics to their livestreams or broadcasts in a matter of minutes – but we are much more than a simple graphics platform.

LIGR is the only all-in-one sports broadcast solution. Our users can access powerful automation and collaboration tools, live scoring and in-game stats, fixture and asset management, integrated sponsorship and advertising, and built-in tracking and reporting. We’re also working on more exciting features, such as video mixing and production, automatic replays, automatic social posts, and more advanced advertising tools for sports sponsors.

LIGR is VC funded and backed by prominent angel investors. We are growing fast and looking for talented, self-motivated people to join our team who value collaboration, growth and learning.

What’s the role?

LIGR is looking for a creative content designer to support our marketing operations. Reporting to the head of marketing and head of design, you will be involved in conceptualising, designing and producing marketing materials, including but not limited to social media content and advertising, customer how-to material, video advertisements and more. This role will see you use your entire arsenal of creative skills and allow you to mature and develop new skills.

Responsibilities:

Assist in conceptualising creative ideas for both still and video content/advertisements, including the creation of storyboards

Design marketing materials based on existing brand guidelines

Designing social media creative assets – such as social media tiles, stories and advertising assets

Work with our customer experience teams to produce relevant customer how-to content across video, stills and more

Coordinate with freelance designers to produce required content

Design/create email outs ensuring correct formatting and relevant imagery included; this will include designing monthly newsletters, feature release emails and more

Plan and post social media content

Website design and adjustments

Design news and press releases with relevant imagery and video

Design and publish blog content with relevant imagery and video

Various other design tasks such as eBook design, t-shirt design etc.

Work with freelance web developers to maintain the design of LIGR’s public web assets

The ideal candidate will possess:

Strong graphic design and general video creation skills with proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (or similar)

A firm understanding of the importance of a brand’s visual aesthetics and the ability to adhere to and work within existing brand guidelines

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail

A keen understanding of social media and the various intricacies of each platform





Desirable attributes (non-essential):

A basic understanding of live video production and accompanying technologies

A general understanding of sports and/or broadcast

Experience with HubSpot or similar CRM systems

Experience with Figma (or Sketch)

Motion graphic experience/skills, ideally with Adobe After Effects

Experience with Webflow (or similar)

Basic HTML/CSS knowledge

Live streaming experience









Benefits

In addition to being a part of a great team, working in a fun, creative environment and learning from the best technical minds in the sports industry, we offer:

A competitive salary (depending on experience)

The chance to work with global sporting bodies, sports leagues, sportscasters and broadcasters

Remote work or access to our Sydney office

A role at a start-up sized company, where you can make an immediate impact

Apply

If you’ve got what it takes, we want to hear from you!







