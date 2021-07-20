High-End Brand & Web Designer

Job Details

We create fresh modern sites while improving UX and increasing site conversion. We are looking for someone who can think a bit in motion and micro-interactions, adding delight to our site's experience. Someone who can create new brands and build a design language out for new websites.

We work in Figma mostly and sometimes Photoshop.

We are looking for someone who can jump on Slack and Zoom to communicate project details. Lastly, we hope to find a designer that we can grow and build more and more ongoing work together.



