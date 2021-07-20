All Jobs
Job Details

SaaS UX/UI Designer

We need a UX/UI Designer who loves building SaaS applications and relishes the idea of solving problems for thousands of customers at scale. We are currently growing rapidly, and have over 6,000 customers in 120 countries for our QR code SaaS platform

You will work in concert with a Product Manager and a team of engineers, and work directly on delivering the product features and roadmap envisioned by the company.


You will be required to:

  • Work on establishing a new design system
  • Do the research for new features, build prototypes, and get feedback on them, before handing off designs to the engineering team
  • Collaborate with other designers on the team


You must:

  • Have worked in a SaaS company before
  • Be comfortable using all the latest design tools (Figma, Sketch, etc.) and be familiar with the elements of design systems
  • Have experience with building a product for thousands of users


If you are interested in working for a fast-growing SaaS company operating in an exciting new space, this one is for you!

MobStac
Job Type
Part-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 20, 2021
