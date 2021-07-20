SaaS Product Designer

Job Details

We need a Product Designer who loves building SaaS applications and relishes the idea of solving problems for thousands of customers at scale. We are currently growing rapidly, and have over 6,000 customers in 120 countries for our QR code SaaS platform

You will work in concert with a Product Manager and a team of engineers, and work directly on delivering the product features and roadmap envisioned by the company.





You will be required to:

Work on establishing a new design system

Do the research for new features, build prototypes, and get feedback on them, before handing off designs to the engineering team

Collaborate with other designers on the team





You must:

Have worked in a SaaS company before

Be comfortable using all the latest design tools (Figma, Sketch, etc.) and be familiar with the elements of design systems

Have experience with building a product for thousands of users





If you are interested in working for a fast-growing SaaS company operating in an exciting new space, this one is for you!