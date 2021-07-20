Job Details

About Kollider

Kollider is building the next generation of cryptocurrency derivative exchange where each position is settled in real-time, starting with Bitcoin. In practice, this means a trader can instantly open a position without pre-funding a trading account or paying any transaction fees, update their margin without delay and close their position directly from their own wallet.

About the job

We are looking for a talented UX and UI designer to take on the entire design workflow of the Kollider trading platform as our Product Designer.

From mapping out user journeys or high level wireframes to high fidelity mock-ups, you will take on full ownership of the entire design process, from concept to execution. This role will work closely with our frontend engineering team to rapidly test and implement your ideas to improve how traders use the platform.

Responsibilities

Ownership of the entire creative process, from research to implementation.

Performing competitive analyses and researching industry trends.

Create sitemaps, flowcharts, wireframes, and static prototypes.

Working closely with the frontend team to effectively implement new features and design concepts.

Requirements

A basic understanding of CSS and component based-web design and are not afraid of creating quick mock-ups either using Figma or Sketch / Adobe XD with Zeplin.

Strong communication skills with the ability to express concepts or solutions to problems both visually and verbally.

Experience with the entire design process, from concept to execution.

History of successfully guiding product development and launching web or mobile applications.

Ability to put the user experience at a higher priority than aesthetics when relevant / required

Nice to have

A Bachelor degree in a relevant field such as Human Computer Interaction, Digital Media Design or Fine Arts.

The ability to research how the technologies used on Kollider can be used to improve and drive forward new user experiences (e.g. Using the Bitcoin Lightning Network to improve or offer new user experiences)

Crypto experience, especially using derivative exchanges

Proficiency in English or Korean.

Experience creating style guides.



