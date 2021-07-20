Job Details

Do you want to join us on our mission to shape democracies for the digital age? Are you looking for an international and fast-paced, yet collaborative and inclusive environment to thrive in?

You have come to the right place.

CitizenLab, a social impact scale-up with headquarters in Brussels and offices in New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, and London, aims to make public decision-making more participatory, inclusive, and responsive. The SaaS platform is already being used by over 300 cities and municipalities in +10 different countries, facilitating two-way communication between governments and their citizens. Since it was founded in 2015, CitizenLab gave +750,000 citizens a direct voice in local politics and got recognized as 'Best Social Impact Startup in Europe'. CitizenLab is looking for purpose-driven talent to join us on our mission to have +2.5 million citizens make their voice heard via its e-democracy platforms in cities across the globe.

Brand Designer at CitizenLab

As our Brand Designer, your main goal will be to further develop a strong (visual) CitizenLab brand, enable all of our teams to use brand elements consistently, and thereby to deliver seamless experiences along the entire customer journey. You will be part of our five-person Marketing team, collaborate closely with other teams (Business Dev, GovSuccess, People & Operations), and liaise with the Product Designers to ensure brand consistency in our products, too.

Your main responsibilities will be to:

Further develop the visual identity for our CitizenLab brand, and manage a component library as an extension of it (illustrations, icons, colors, typography, animations, etc.).

for our CitizenLab brand, and manage a component library as an extension of it (illustrations, icons, colors, typography, animations, etc.). Design visual concepts and key assets across teams (e.g. website design, company deck, event materials).

across teams (e.g. website design, company deck, event materials). Enable colleagues , including non-designers, to create on-brand assets (e.g. social media posts, ebooks, emails). Be an advocate for consistent and cohesive design throughout the company.

, including non-designers, to create on-brand assets (e.g. social media posts, ebooks, emails). Be an throughout the company. Collaborate with your Marketing colleagues on new media formats (infographics, video, interactive web pages, etc.) for more visual storytelling .

. Collaborate with Product Design to create and maintain a cohesive and consistent brand experience between Marketing and Product.

between Marketing and Product. Research and develop a greater understanding of CitizenLab’s audiences ; iterating to keep our brand experience relevant and relatable.

; iterating to keep our brand experience relevant and relatable. Facilitate an iterative and inclusive design process, informed by our strategic positioning, audiences, and marketing strategies.

What do we expect from you?

3+ years of relevant work experience in branding or graphic design .

. Demonstrable experience designing strategic omni-channel experiences at an agency or technology company. SaaS/B2B experience preferred.

at an agency or technology company. SaaS/B2B experience preferred. Hands-on experience with visual branding (logo, typography, color), web layout design, print production, photo and video, and more.

with visual branding (logo, typography, color), web layout design, print production, photo and video, and more. Excellent familiarity with design tools (Figma) , incl. video editing software.

, incl. video editing software. Boundless creativity to take our brand to the next level, and a hands-on mentality to turn all these ideas into finished products yourself.

to take our brand to the next level, and a to turn all these ideas into finished products yourself. Proactively incorporate feedback in your process and take/give direction well.

in your process and take/give direction well. Team player with strong communication and presentation skills.

skills. Strong ability to prioritize work and resources across various projects.

and resources across various projects. Keen interest in contributing to our digital democracy mission and making an impact through citizen participation. Any experience in/with the public sector is a plus.

Eagerness to learn, talent, and enthusiasm are more important than ticking the boxes though. Even if not all desired requirements are met, but you're very excited about the role, we want to hear from you.

What can you expect from us?

Unlock your full potential and have a social impact at scale . We're daily working with +300 governments to connect them to their citizens.

. We're daily working with +300 governments to connect them to their citizens. Become a key factor in our rapid transition from startup to a scaleup (50 employees), and our expansion from Europe to the United States.

(50 employees), and our expansion from Europe to the United States. Work in a fast-paced, collaborative and supportive environment. We share a participatory culture of autonomy and ownership by everyone, not only by the leadership.

environment. We share a participatory culture of autonomy and ownership by everyone, not only by the leadership. Be part of our dynamic, international team . We organise many team activities and afterworks (when possible). We are as serious about our work in digital democracy, as about having fun on our journey together.

. We organise many team activities and afterworks (when possible). We are as serious about our work in digital democracy, as about having fun on our journey together. Informal work vibe with open communication and full transparency on results.

with open communication and full transparency on results. Participate in inspiring team lunches, our company book club, bi-quarterly town halls and impact meetings, bi-yearly off-site team retreats .

. Work 10% of your time on personal projects and self-development for the long run. We’re growing fast together, both collectively and individually.

for the long run. We’re growing fast together, both collectively and individually. Receive a competitive salary package, incl. perks such as 26 paid holidays, personal development budget, well-being budget, participation in collective bonus plan, your own laptop, full flexibility on working remotely, and much more.

CitizenLab is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applicants of different backgrounds, cultures, genders, experiences, abilities and perspectives to apply.







