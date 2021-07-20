Job Details

Do you want to join us on our mission to shape democracies for the digital age? Are you looking for an international and fast-paced, yet collaborative and inclusive environment to thrive in?

You have come to the right place.

CitizenLab, a social impact scale-up with its HQ in Brussels, aims to make public decision-making more participatory, inclusive, and responsive. The SaaS platform is already being used by over 300 cities and municipalities in +18 different countries, facilitating two-way communication between governments and their citizens. Since it was founded in 2015, CitizenLab gave +750,000 citizens a direct voice in local politics and got recognized as 'Best Social Impact Startup in Europe'. CitizenLab is looking for purpose-driven talent to join us on our mission to have +2.5 million citizens actively participate via its e-democracy platforms in cities across the globe.

Product Designer (Insights)

As a Product Designer in the Insights squad, you play a key role in shaping our new Community Insights product, helping policy-makers better listen to their community. You help create solutions that make sure every voice is heard by processing and analyzing unstructured input generated by the community to better inform public decisions.

You are a member of the cross-functional Insights squad, with a Product Manager and five Engineers. We have clear objectives in terms of product outcome, and the autonomy to make them happen. You work closely together with the squad throughout the whole product discovery and delivery process. In this role, you will report to the team lead of the Product team.

Your responsibilities include:

Together with your squad, internal stakeholders, and end users, you work out different concepts for the problems researched by the product manager;

for the problems researched by the product manager; You use research techniques to inform your design decisions , and leverage tools such as wireframes, sketches, and live-data prototypes to test and improve product experience in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders;

, and leverage tools such as wireframes, sketches, and to test and in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders; You design components, interactions, and transitions in Figma and you thoroughly test the usability of the solution with real users and real data;

components, interactions, and transitions in Figma and you thoroughly the usability of the solution with real users and real data; Together with other product designers and front-end engineers at CitizenLab, you continuously raise the bar in terms of design quality and process efficiency.

What do we expect from you?

You have at least 2 years experience designing digital products that combine, process, analyse and summarise high volumes of data . You are able to translate data into stunning data visualizations and dashboards that convey the information in a clear way. Experience with working with unstructured textual data is considered a big plus.

. You are able to translate data into stunning that convey the information in a clear way. Experience with working with unstructured is considered a big plus. You are very proficient working in Figma , and feel comfortable using libraries such as D3 for data visualization. Experience with designing NLP/AI -aided data tools is considered a plus.

, and feel comfortable using libraries such as for data visualization. Experience with designing -aided data tools is considered a plus. You enjoy participating in the entire product development process , from problem solving and system modelling, through to detailed UI, visual, and interaction design.

, from problem solving and system modelling, through to detailed UI, visual, and interaction design. You have a willingness to own problems and are comfortable with ambiguity .

and are comfortable with . You have experience with both qualitative and quantitative techniques for user testing . And you find answers to your questions in data .

for . And you find answers to your questions in . You are proactively asking for feedback and input from stakeholders. You expose your work early on, and have no trouble killing your darlings.

from stakeholders. You expose your work early on, and have no trouble killing your darlings. You understand what it takes to effectively collaborate with both product management and engineering, and you are an excellent communicator . Any hands-on experience writing code can be a plus.

with both product management and engineering, and you are an excellent . Any hands-on experience writing code can be a plus. You are very fluent in English . Knowledge of Dutch and/or French is a plus.

. Knowledge of Dutch and/or French is a plus. The ability to relocate to Brussels is a nice-to-have, but not a requirement at all.

What can you expect from us?

Unlock your full potential and have a social impact at scale . Day-to-day we work with local government leaders across the world to help them connect with their communities.

. Day-to-day we work with local government leaders across the world to help them connect with their communities. Become a key factor in our rapid transition from a startup to a scaleup (50 employees), and our expansion from Europe to the United States.

(50 employees), and our expansion from Europe to the United States. Work in a fast-paced, collaborative, and supportive environment. We share a participatory culture of autonomy and ownership by everyone, not only by leadership.

environment. We share a participatory culture of autonomy and ownership by everyone, not only by leadership. Be part of our dynamic, international team . We organize many team activities and afterworks (when possible). We are as serious about our work in digital democracy as we are about having fun on our journey together.

. We organize many team activities and afterworks (when possible). We are as serious about our work in digital democracy as we are about having fun on our journey together. Enjoy an informal work vibe with open communication and full transparency on results.

with open communication and full transparency on results. Participate in our various team events , inspiring team lunches, our company book club, bi-quarterly strategic town halls, and yearly off-site team retreats.

, inspiring team lunches, our company book club, bi-quarterly strategic town halls, and yearly off-site team retreats. Spend 10% of your time on personal projects and self-development for the long run. We’re committed to both collective and individual growth.

for the long run. We’re committed to both collective and individual growth. Receive a competitive salary package, incl. perks such as 26 paid holidays, a professional development budget, well-being budget, collective bonus plan, your own laptop, full flexibility on working from home, and much more.

CitizenLab is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applicants of different backgrounds, genders, experiences, abilities, and perspectives to apply.



