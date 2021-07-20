Job Details

About Ahoy:

We believe community-led is the ‘next big thing’ for how creators, startups, and enterprises grow, but... today, community managers lack the understanding of what really happens inside their audience and what value it brings. That is why we’re building AhoyConnect - a community data intelligence platform, that enables organizations to understand, grow, engage, automate, and derive value from their audiences.

We are a fully remote team that values transparency, clear communication, and the discussion of facts and opinions. Also, we’ve just closed our Seed round and we’re looking for an exceptional Lead Product Designer to join us on the journey to becoming the global tool of choice for community-led companies. 🚀

We would love you to:

Design industry-leading system architectures, user flows, scalable interaction models, prototypes, and pixel-perfect UI visuals.

Take complex problems and transform them into solutions that are simple and delight the user.

Be a natural systems thinker, always considering how various elements interact with one another across multiple features and workflows.

Join forces with the product, engineering, and leadership teams in a highly collaborative environment to support, resolve and provide feedback on proposed solutions.

Strike a good balance between customer needs, technical constraints, and business priorities to ship win-win product features and improvements.

Devote a significant portion of your time to conducting user research, analyzing the findings, and presenting the results to the wider team.

Be the best user experience champion at Ahoy.





You’re a perfect candidate if you have:

A belief that product design and user delight should be at the very heart of a business 💜

A portfolio demonstrating 5+ years of experience in product design (ideally in a software startup) 🎨

Proven experience in end-to-end design delivery (from brief to shipping) within a cross-functional team environment with both quantitative and qualitative-driven approaches to product iterations 📦

Proficiency with current industry-standard design and collaboration tools (Figma, Sketch, etc.) 💻

Pragmatism and the ability to make quick decisions with incomplete data in a fast-paced world 🐱‍🏍

Flair for explaining design in business terms 🤓

Fluency in English 💬

Nice to have: watched the 'Silicon Valley' TV show at least twice 😎





Why choose Ahoy?

We believe in people over processes, results over tasks.

We just closed our Seed round with the leading VCs from the region, launched the product, and onboarded first clients. This is just the first, tiny step - we aim to build a successful global business that will shape the future of community-led growth. We want you to have an impact and be a part of this journey!

You will have a lot of flexibility and autonomy - we trust you to tell us how things should be done, not the other way round.

We've been remote before it was cool and will stay remote-first forever.

We run retreats (both before and after covid) – e.g., we've spent more than a month in Southeast Asia with the whole team.

You will work with extremely driven and collaborative teammates coming out of various places and backgrounds.

coming out of various places and backgrounds. Flexible working hours and environment, believing in asynchronous yet collaborative work and having as few internal meetings and procedures as possible 🙂

Perks:

💰 Attractive salary with ESOP (stock options)

🤝 Possibility to work with highly ambitious, energetic, diverse group of people

💻 MacBook Pro (or your preferred laptop) + external monitor + accessories

🎀 Regular recognition, gifts, and awards

🏡 Home-office stipends for remote work equipment

📚 Budget for online courses, books, conferences, language lessons

🌅 Unlimited vacation and sick days

🏄🏼 Team retreats with Surf Office

... and many more to come as we listen to your needs!



