Job Details

StudioOne is the in-house design team for Caesars Entertainment. The Motion + Print Graphic Designer is responsible for the creative execution of projects and initiatives; creating key elements of a brand’s vision, through development and application of the visual identity across all communications. She/he works under general supervision; handling many projects at one time, and collaborates in a team environment composed of Copywriters, Production Designers, Junior Graphic Designers, Graphic Designers, Senior Graphic Designers, Group Lead Design Directors, the Creative Director and the Director of Creative Services.





Responsibilities:

Under direction of Senior Designer, Group Lead Design Director and Creative Director:

- Develop creative to fulfill the project needs within constraints of budget and timeline

-Understand and follow brand standards, brand guidelines and toolkits

-Manage multiple projects, tasks and functions

-Follow business objectives, communication strategy and creative briefs

-Use strong analytical thinking skills and develop compelling design solutions

-Demonstrate developed oral presentation skills to effectively articulate ideas/concepts and creative solutions to peers and supervisors

-Actively participate in brainstorm sessions and design explorations to find the strongest creative response

-Work independently and/or with groups

-Develop targeted solutions to problems before involving supervisors

-Apply common sense in proofreading (spelling, grammar, syntax,) to produce accurate and high-quality work

-Demonstrate illustrative skills with rough sketches for concepting campaigns and storyboards

How you will bring your creative passion

-You must be an active listener who can absorb and apply constructive criticism from creative supervisors and clients. You are always hungry for input from others, but must be able to separate personal passion for business needs.

-You must be a detail-oriented designer with a meticulous eye for kerning, leading and fine details that finish a design. You understand and believe that the attention given to what you make is reflected in the end result.

-Your demo reel and portfolio are a representation of your range of talents, showing that you have strong creative aesthetic in color theory, composition & layout, photography, illustration and typography.

-You are committed to balance, rhythm, visual and audio harmony in animation. You understand the importance of timing and seamless transitions.

-You must have defined design skills that demonstrate your ability to adapt to a variety of projects, brands and styles. You understand that good work is a product of targeted ideas and design, not simply about the tools you use.

-You have a strong and steady work ethic, shown by your willingness to dive into projects/work. You do not hesitate to offer your support to peers and supervisors; you actively collaborate with teams while maintaining an optimistic and positive attitude.

-Your love of typography shows in your exploration of hand-drawn logotypes and re-crafting of existing fonts. Your typesetting is meticulous, and you treat type as a priority, never an afterthought. You definitely know more than just the basic fonts that come loaded in your system.

-You demonstrate an optimistic outlook and attitude through your words and actions. You participate in promoting a positive culture where people want to do their best.

-You are a conceptual thinker, able to understand and apply design holistically to produce compelling visual communications.

-Your curiosity drives you to investigate and take part in global design trends photography, fashion, lifestyle, product, media, travel, artist, furniture, architectural design, etc.

-You demonstrate critical thinking skills as an innovative problem solver.

-You see yourself thriving in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment with constant new and unique challenges. You seek to contribute and become a valued member of our open and collaborative environment.

Qualifications

-A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Design or related field is required.

-A minimum of 3 years of design related experience is required, preferably agency or in-house.

-Proficiency with Mac-based systems

-Fluent in After Effects and proficiency in Cinema 4d preferred

-Proficiency in Adobe CC with an emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign

-Working knowledge of files types, rendering and exporting

-Print design and print production experience required

-Knowledge of printing processes, specs, paper, color, finishing preferred

-Demonstrated organization skills; able to work in a fast-paced, multi-project, deadline-driven, constantly changing environment