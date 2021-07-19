Manager of Photography/Videography

Job Details

We are looking for a Photographer to join our in-house Studio agency. Depending on the size and nature of the event/campaign, you may set up and capture images independently or with a crew. Our ideal candidate maintains their own photo equipment, has experience using photo editing software, and enjoys presenting a complete, polished project on deadline. Since we commonly use these across multiple consumer touchpoints, it is important that the product we deliver meets the internal client’s specifications and is shot through the lens of each specific brand.





KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:

Comfortable executing high volume work with sometimes short notice. They will have in-depth understanding of key metrics, excellent creative vision, and effective communication skills.

Follows brand specific style guides to ensure consistency of image composition and lighting.

Works proactively with on-site and in-house creative team to understand specific brand art direction.

Will need to be able to work independently on-site and at other Caesars properties while collaborating with the in-house studio team remotely.

Perform lighting, grip, equipment, retouching, editing and postproduction tasks.

Maintain processes to ensure workflow efficiencies, creative flexibility and maintain high volume production of all photography.

Maintain camera equipment inventory and studio procedures.

Ensure consistent photographic brand identity across all digital media channels.

Produce high quality digital images of our products

Execute the highest of standards by setting up lighting, color accuracy to best represent our assortment within our Style Guides.

Maintain and execute product videos that follow brand style guides.

Maintaining proactive communication with process owners regarding management expectations and best practices.

Manage and train photo/video assistants.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Formal photography schooling; a four-year degree is preferable in any of the following concentrations: Communication Arts, Photography, Fine Arts.

Minimum two years professional studio shooting experience for commercial clients in both artificial and natural lighting; a portfolio of original work is mandatory for finalist candidates.

Proficiency with all studio tools, lighting, technical software and systems. Experienced professional who stays current with photography trends, lighting, technical advances and changing creative tastes. Masters digital camera system and understands its benefits and limits.

Familiarity with all aspects of digital image quality and output: File size, light and color balancing, Photoshop. Working knowledge of basic digital print production or prepress file prep is not required but very helpful.

Experience with on-set standards, practices and demands

Demonstrate strong creative eye, sense of design in all applications of the photographic image, especially as it relates to editorial and consumer applications.

Formal training in the use of digital camera systems.

Experience with video.

Effective communication skills.

Detail-oriented and self-motivated.

Collaborative, and build productive relationships.

Understands internal and external customer trends and anticipates needs; assesses industry trends and identifies new solutions, products and/or services.

Exceptional organizational skills with demonstrated ability to prioritize workload, and concurrently manage multiple projects.

Embraces change and continues to deliver expected results; helps and motivate others in the face of change, setbacks and constraints.

Solve complex problems with the ability to take a broad perspective on existing solutions.

Uses best practices and utilizes industry knowledge to improve products, processes and services.

Deep understanding of digital photo/software technology

Strong attention to detail and still be able to see "the big picture".

Supports talent and workforce planning strategies that align with business goals.

Proficient with MAC/PC, Photoshop and Capture One, Premiere, InDesign.

Proficient in natural and artificial lighting.

Ability to juggle multiple priorities across multiple stakeholders which includes high volume of communication with all levels of associates across all mediums (in person, phone, text, email)

Positive attitude. Entrepreneurial.

Travel up to 30%



