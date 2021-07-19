Head of Design (Remote)

Job Details

About Apollo

Apollo's mission is to make smart go-to-market simple, by connecting companies with amazing solutions with those who need them most.

We've built an integrated platform for predictive prospecting, sales engagement, and actionable analytics. The platform learns from your client data and uses our database of 210M contacts and 20M companies to recommend the next best action for sales and marketing individuals to take in order to find & do business with companies that need them most.

We're a hyper-growth, profitable, Series A company headquartered in San Francisco, CA with a strong worldwide remote team with over 8,000 signups per week on our free platform, and over $10 million raised from investors such as Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, SV Angel, and Social Capital.





Your Role & Mission

As a product-led organization, design & user experience are at the forefront of every decision that we make. As the Head of Design & User Experience, you will play the crucial role of building, coaching, and managing a world-class, global design & UX team that currently consists of 3 members, but will at least triple within the next year.

You know how to inspire & motivate design teams, and help them see how their contributions connect to larger outcomes for both the company and our users. You are passionate, proactive, and empathetic with your team and know how to encourage, coach, and offer constructive feedback to help them surpass their limits.





Daily Adventures & Responsibilities

Be the chief voice of the customer & champion of human-centricity across the organization

- Ensure the Design team is the chief voice of the customer & evangelizes human-centricity company-wide.

- Build a Research team so that it is positioned to drive influence & vision across the organization for years to come.

- Lead research initiatives that help develop & define human and business needs into a coherent set of insights that inform and influence our company & product strategies.





Build, lead & grow a world-class team & culture where top talent can do their best work

- Inspire and motivate senior designers with a focus on developing talent and building a culture that prioritizes owning outcomes, systems thinking, and a commitment to craft.

- Communicate inspiring vision for the team and product that attracts and engages the best talent in the world.

- Build and expand upon a hiring plan by continuously identifying and filling functional and experience gaps to optimally shape the team.

- Build systems, processes, and a team that allows Design to improve itself, grow, and operate optimally with the broader Product org while maintaining a strong culture.

- Set ambitious but achievable goals, inspire the sense of urgency, and expect high standards. Have a great nose for talent and team / individual performance.





Co-create & communicate inspiring, business-oriented vision for the Apollo product

- Partner closely with product and engineering leadership to drive the winning strategy to achieve our mission & build upon our vision.

- Regularly and clearly communicate inspiring vision for future of the department & product to the team and company.

- Build design and research programs that influence the product & company direction and vision.

- Deeply immerse yourself in the company goals and business needs. Effectively translate business needs to functional plans for the Design team.





Be the guardian of our brand & product quality

- Create, communicate, and hold us accountable to a standard of excellence & best practices across Apollo's brand and user experience, ensuring velocity without sacrificing craft.

- Architect our product development & operations so that brand flows through the product and company.

- Lead by example by taking a hands-on approach with your team and executing on critical projects.





About You

- Experience coaching teams reach their peak potential in design methodology & technique, collaboration, and building user experiences.

- Champion of the customer, ensuring your team actively participates in user research, and that designs are informed by research and data.

- In-depth understanding of human-centered design methods, design thinking techniques, and design tools from shipping and learning throughout your career, and a demonstrated ability to operate from a first-principles perspective.

- Highly empathetic, collaborative, no-ego approach to leadership.

- Ability to attract and retain senior design talent from around the world.

- Portfolio beautifully demonstrates a relentless focus on delighting the customer & commitment to getting the details right.

- Proven experience regularly synthesizing research findings for Product & GTM Leadership.

- Experience building SaaS products & working in an agile, remote environment.





What You'll Love About Apollo

Besides the great compensation package and culture that thrives in openness and excellence, we invest tremendous effort to ensure that our team is constantly learning and following best practices as they advance in their careers. We're a forward-thinking company that believes in hiring A-Players and giving them the guidance, coaching, and autonomy to maximize impact and work towards their career goals.

Our work environment is highly diverse with a global remote team, and we're intentional in building an inclusive culture where everyone is able to be the best version of themselves & where ideas are encouraged. We're building a long-term company, and we want you to be a core part of our growth.

We encourage our employees to experiment and take educated risks that lead to big wins. If this type of work sounds interesting to you and you have the necessary experience and qualifications, please apply and we hope to talk to you soon!





What Else?

📚 A monthly budget for personal growth, which can include learning or fitness

🏝 Unlimited PTO

💛 1 Volunteer Day per year for you to help causes close to your heart

🍹 Team events, such as virtual happy hours, off-sites, and retreats abroad