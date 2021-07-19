Graphic Designer (Integrated)
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
This multi-disciplinary Designer is responsible for creating visual solutions in print, digital, & motion, that bring the unique Lagunitas personality to life in fresh ways. A passionate, self-driven, visual thinker with style to spare. One who can meet product and marketing strategies from concept to completion, on brand and on time. Equally comfortable creating original designs & concepts as they are updating templates for quick-turn asks. This position touches all brand channels including packaging, events, retail, print advertising, promotional materials and digital media.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & FUNCTIONS
- Understands how to execute across multiple brand touchpoints and how to collaborate with a cross-functional team
- Works closely with the Creative team to come up with innovative design ideas to support the Lagunitas brand
- Thorough understanding of concept and design of each individual beer brand
- Responsible for design that supports all brand channels including events, retail, digital media and TapRooms for Bynder DAM projects
- Liaises with project managers to ensure they’re meeting Brief objectives and deadlines
- Collaborate with CD, art directors, designers and project managers to solve creative challenges and take direction when needed. Be an active participant in meetings.
- Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Ability to meet deadlines with frequent interruptions and changing priorities
- Daily interface and frequent interaction with digital, event, POS and sales teams
- Other duties and projects as assigned
DESIRED CAPABILITIES & CHARACTERISTICS
- A minimum of 3 years of design experience working on CPG brands at an agency or in-house creative department
- Proficient in Creative Suite - InDesign / Photoshop / Illustrator
- Video/Motion a plus (AfterEffects, FCP, Premiere)
- Experiencing designing for digital media
- Print production knowledge, ability to prepare files for print
- Ability to multi-task and handle several competing initiatives simultaneously and meet deadlines with a sense of urgency
- A keen eye for trends, typography and attention to detail
- Good communication skills, ability to collaborate and prioritize
- Passion for Lagunitas and the craft beer industry
- Love of dogs is optional, but tolerance of dogs is mandatory