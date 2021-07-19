All Jobs
Job Details

Graphic Designer (Integrated)

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

This multi-disciplinary Designer is responsible for creating visual solutions in print, digital, & motion, that bring the unique Lagunitas personality to life in fresh ways. A passionate, self-driven, visual thinker with style to spare. One who can meet product and marketing strategies from concept to completion, on brand and on time. Equally comfortable creating original designs & concepts as they are updating templates for quick-turn asks. This position touches all brand channels including packaging, events, retail, print advertising, promotional materials and digital media. 

 

 

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & FUNCTIONS

  • Understands how to execute across multiple brand touchpoints and how to collaborate with a cross-functional team
  • Works closely with the Creative team to come up with innovative design ideas to support the Lagunitas brand
  • Thorough understanding of concept and design of each individual beer brand
  • Responsible for design that supports all brand channels including events, retail, digital media and TapRooms for Bynder DAM projects
  • Liaises with project managers to ensure they’re meeting Brief objectives and deadlines
  • Collaborate with CD, art directors, designers and project managers to solve creative challenges and take direction when needed. Be an active participant in meetings. 
  • Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Ability to meet deadlines with frequent interruptions and changing priorities
  • Daily interface and frequent interaction with digital, event, POS and sales teams
  • Other duties and projects as assigned

 

 

DESIRED CAPABILITIES & CHARACTERISTICS

  • A minimum of 3 years of design experience working on CPG brands at an agency or in-house creative department
  • Proficient in Creative Suite - InDesign / Photoshop / Illustrator
  • Video/Motion a plus (AfterEffects, FCP, Premiere)
  • Experiencing designing for digital media
  • Print production knowledge, ability to prepare files for print
  • Ability to multi-task and handle several competing initiatives simultaneously and meet deadlines with a sense of urgency
  • A keen eye for trends, typography and attention to detail
  • Good communication skills, ability to collaborate and prioritize
  • Passion for Lagunitas and the craft beer industry
  • Love of dogs is optional, but tolerance of dogs is mandatory


The Lagunitas Brewing Company
