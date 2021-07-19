Graphic Designer (Integrated)

Job Details

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

This multi-disciplinary Designer is responsible for creating visual solutions in print, digital, & motion, that bring the unique Lagunitas personality to life in fresh ways. A passionate, self-driven, visual thinker with style to spare. One who can meet product and marketing strategies from concept to completion, on brand and on time. Equally comfortable creating original designs & concepts as they are updating templates for quick-turn asks. This position touches all brand channels including packaging, events, retail, print advertising, promotional materials and digital media.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & FUNCTIONS

Understands how to execute across multiple brand touchpoints and how to collaborate with a cross-functional team

Works closely with the Creative team to come up with innovative design ideas to support the Lagunitas brand

Thorough understanding of concept and design of each individual beer brand

Responsible for design that supports all brand channels including events, retail, digital media and TapRooms for Bynder DAM projects

Liaises with project managers to ensure they’re meeting Brief objectives and deadlines

Collaborate with CD, art directors, designers and project managers to solve creative challenges and take direction when needed. Be an active participant in meetings.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Ability to meet deadlines with frequent interruptions and changing priorities

Daily interface and frequent interaction with digital, event, POS and sales teams

Other duties and projects as assigned

DESIRED CAPABILITIES & CHARACTERISTICS

A minimum of 3 years of design experience working on CPG brands at an agency or in-house creative department

Proficient in Creative Suite - InDesign / Photoshop / Illustrator

Video/Motion a plus (AfterEffects, FCP, Premiere)

Experiencing designing for digital media

Print production knowledge, ability to prepare files for print

Ability to multi-task and handle several competing initiatives simultaneously and meet deadlines with a sense of urgency

A keen eye for trends, typography and attention to detail

Good communication skills, ability to collaborate and prioritize

Passion for Lagunitas and the craft beer industry

Love of dogs is optional, but tolerance of dogs is mandatory



