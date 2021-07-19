Job Details

Our Account Specialist collaborates with the Account Service team and property partners on the development and execution of all creative campaigns and individual client projects. The ideal Account Specialist must thrive in a high energy, fast-paced environment, have exceptional organizational skills, have a proactive attitude, excellent people skills and a sincere interest in the hospitality business.

This is a strong partnership role working closely with Account Managers and Clients to provide the utmost level of service.

At Caesars Entertainment we create memorable experiences, personalize rewards, and delight every guest, every team member, every time. We stand behind our Code of Commitment for our team members, guests, and communities. Our six core values guide our strategies and how we work as a team: caring culture, celebrate success, integrity, diversity, service with passion and ownership.

Responsibilities

Supports Account Team in daily deliverables, activities and deadlines for creative campaigns and individual client projects.

Monitor client support emails/calls and respond or route inquiries appropriately and ensure client issues are resolved in a timely manner.

Supports Account team with metrics and program performance measures to evaluate program effectiveness and to integrate into future initiatives.

May coordinate or participate in any phase of the project cycle, including planning, design, development, testing, implementation, documentation, training and closure.

Daily management of workflow within the project management tool to move creative requests through the system.

Coordinates the products, services and creative requirements of each client.

Ensures orderly and timely completion of project work.

Facilitates all administrative duties including: weekly status reports, project documentation and internal job management.

Gains familiarity with the client’s industry, products, business culture and competition.

Qualifications

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, verbally and in writing.

Results oriented and self-motivated.

Ability to balance multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Strong work ethic and attention to detail, reliably and great energy



