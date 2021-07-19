Job Details

The Long Haul

Howdy Partner! GOODFOLKS is looking for another Internet Cowboy to join our posse. We’re looking for our next Design Lead who will partner with our clients and key stakeholders to guide and shape our next wave of digital launches. As a Design Lead, you'll use your experience and creative intuition to drive our clients towards new horizons, and bring our ideas to life. You have a passion for bringing new products to market, and have the grit, and wherewithal to get the next big thing off the ground. GOODFOLKS believe in honesty, clarity, hard work, and creativity. We shepherd our clients' vision into reality.

Not your first Rodeo

You have 7-10 years of digital design experience working at a creative agency, startup, or similar environment. In addition, you've spent 3+ years in previous leadership, or client facing roles.

You can effectively oversee the quality of work to delivery.

You’re a straight hoss when it comes to design aesthetics. Your first class handling of user experience and digital strategy leaves no one wanting.

Your vision realizes how to bring new digital experiences to life through interaction and content.

You want to partner with interdisciplinary leads to build a vision for something that hasn't yet been defined; working with copywriters, other designers and developers to build something new across every customer touchpoint.

Your yes means yes, and your no means no. You build trust and guide clients through our creative process.

You will collaborate with our business development team and help advise on digital opportunities with potential clients that express our distinct digital POV. You can effectively scope projects and during the planning stages, consult on deliverables and project team casting that will optimize success.

You have a solid understanding of UX design principles and prototyping tools, and an equally polished portfolio showcasing your UI/visual design capabilities. A strong grasp of CSS, Javascript, HTML5, and front-end development trends is a plus, but not required..

As good folks, we do good to others. As a lead in our stable you are a mentor and a leader. People follow you because this isn't your first rodeo!

Saddle up! What to Expect

Working with our clients to define UX and creative vision

Speak directly with clients throughout the process

Prototyping, wire frames, design flows, app design, product roadmaps.

Collaborate with other designer and our developers on difficult problems

Mentor less-experienced team members

Engage at a high level with the team to share what’s possible as a creative solution

Work collaboratively and proactively in a multidisciplinary team environment

Clearly communicate concepts and dependencies with your team and client

Be worth your salt, and give a damn.

Technologies

Figma

Adobe

Slack

Trello







