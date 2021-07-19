Senior Copywriter
JOB SUMMARY:
Caesars Entertainment is seeking a Senior Copywriter who has a proven track record in creating clear, concise, and compelling concepts and copy that dazzle and achieve the goals of the client/requestor. They must be confident in their own writing while able help less senior members meet goals. They work in an advertising agency / corporate environment and help lead the team in researching, concepting and writing for traditional and digital channels. A senior copywriter must also present copy and concepts. They must be able to oversee and mentor both the Copy team and Quality Assurance teams.
- Possesses leadership and mentorship capabilities:
- Are an active part of the process: Attend creative briefings, participate in brainstorm meetings, and provide input and feedback that reflects the copywriting team’s goals and best practices.
- Lead the process: Senior Copywriters lead brainstorms as well as present copy / concepts to managers and requestors.
- Help Coach Fellow Employees: Coordinate with copywriters to identify and prioritize content needs in projects. Check copy generated by team members and offer feedback when necessary.
- Are A Strategic Thinker: Demonstrate a clear understanding of campaign objectives and help devise concepts and strategies to achieve them.
- Excel as a Communicator: Communicate with Content Manager the status of jobs, creative direction chosen, challenges and more.
- Wear two hats - Traditional and digital writer: You should be able to write copy that sings from a billboard to a magazine ad, website to an email, social media post to a digital sign.
- Are scriptwriters: You should know how to write a spectacular story on any medium, at any length from 5, 15 second, 30 second, 60 second, or more for broadcast or social media.
- Understand the brand: You learn and understand our brands' voices and tone and expand upon it.
- Identify and see marketing trends: You should be able to recognize marketing trends and identify how to employ them.
- Concept ideas: You daydream about good ideas and work to take it from concept to campaign.
- Craft Compelling CTAs: You can create copy that drives an action whether it’s a visit, reservation, ticket purchase, download or more.
- Collaborate: You should be able to work with multiple teams including content, creative, marketing, PR and more to create unique content and campaigns.
- Tasks require a strong attention to detail and ability to work under tight deadlines.
KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:
- Oversees Copy and QA teams.
- Can research, brainstorm, write and edit original creative that inspires and motivates, including, but not limited to: large-scale campaign ideas, specific executions for print, broadcast, billboards, radio, digital screens, websites, social media and other marketing channels.
- Participate in collaboration with multiple teams to create compelling creative. Works well in a team or independent environment.
- Sells creative internally and to clients at the creative director or account executive's request.
- Maintain a consistent style throughout all brands.
- Copy edit and proofread content.
- Maintains accurate daily time sheets.
- Maintains a positive and professional working relationship with co-workers and clients.
- Represents the team and company in a professional and positive manner while on property.
EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or communications. 6+ years’ experience in a creative agency environment or a writing position with strong writing portfolio and writing / editing skills.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must understand the creative process from conception to execution.
- Editing and writing experience and an excellent knowledge of the English language, including spelling, punctuation and grammar.
- Excellent written/oral communication skills and comfortable communicating with all levels of management.
- Ability to take ownership and initiative, and work independently with minimal direction while also being an active participant in cross-functional collaborations and contributing as part of a team.
- Must understand digital creative needs as well as traditional including an understanding of all social platforms, experiential, video content, broadcast, etc. and how they fit together to help tell a larger story on behalf of a brand.
- Must have good problem-solving skills.
- Ability to learn quickly and build on existing business foundations
- Must take feedback and guidance well.
- Excellent time management skills and attention to detail.
- Must be able to prioritize and work on multiple assignments concurrently, be detail oriented, self-motivated and proactive in a challenging, dynamic environment.
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES:
- Knowledge of the AP Stylebook, Elements of Grammar, Elements of Style and spelling.
- Strong writing skills and a unique voice.
- Organizes and express ideas clearly and concisely in writing and oral communications.
- Can work cooperatively with multiple teams across disciplines to produce innovative solutions.
- Strong understanding of marketing and sales strategies.
- Familiar with the Las Vegas hotel and entertainment market.