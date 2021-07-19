Job Details

JOB SUMMARY:

Caesars Entertainment is seeking a Senior Copywriter who has a proven track record in creating clear, concise, and compelling concepts and copy that dazzle and achieve the goals of the client/requestor. They must be confident in their own writing while able help less senior members meet goals. They work in an advertising agency / corporate environment and help lead the team in researching, concepting and writing for traditional and digital channels. A senior copywriter must also present copy and concepts. They must be able to oversee and mentor both the Copy team and Quality Assurance teams.

Possesses leadership and mentorship capabilities :

: Are an active part of the process: Attend creative briefings, participate in brainstorm meetings, and provide input and feedback that reflects the copywriting team’s goals and best practices.

Attend creative briefings, participate in brainstorm meetings, and provide input and feedback that reflects the copywriting team’s goals and best practices. Lead the process: Senior Copywriters lead brainstorms as well as present copy / concepts to managers and requestors.

Senior Copywriters lead brainstorms as well as present copy / concepts to managers and requestors. Help Coach Fellow Employees: Coordinate with copywriters to identify and prioritize content needs in projects. Check copy generated by team members and offer feedback when necessary.

Coordinate with copywriters to identify and prioritize content needs in projects. Check copy generated by team members and offer feedback when necessary. Are A Strategic Thinker: Demonstrate a clear understanding of campaign objectives and help devise concepts and strategies to achieve them.

Demonstrate a clear understanding of campaign objectives and help devise concepts and strategies to achieve them. Excel as a Communicator: Communicate with Content Manager the status of jobs, creative direction chosen, challenges and more.

Communicate with Content Manager the status of jobs, creative direction chosen, challenges and more. Wear two hats - Traditional and digital writer: You should be able to write copy that sings from a billboard to a magazine ad, website to an email, social media post to a digital sign.

You should be able to write copy that sings from a billboard to a magazine ad, website to an email, social media post to a digital sign. Are scriptwriters: You should know how to write a spectacular story on any medium, at any length from 5, 15 second, 30 second, 60 second, or more for broadcast or social media.

You should know how to write a spectacular story on any medium, at any length from 5, 15 second, 30 second, 60 second, or more for broadcast or social media. Understand the brand: You learn and understand our brands' voices and tone and expand upon it.

You learn and understand our brands' voices and tone and expand upon it. Identify and see marketing trends: You should be able to recognize marketing trends and identify how to employ them.

You should be able to recognize marketing trends and identify how to employ them. Concept ideas: You daydream about good ideas and work to take it from concept to campaign.

You daydream about good ideas and work to take it from concept to campaign. Craft Compelling CTAs: You can create copy that drives an action whether it’s a visit, reservation, ticket purchase, download or more.

You can create copy that drives an action whether it’s a visit, reservation, ticket purchase, download or more. Collaborate: You should be able to work with multiple teams including content, creative, marketing, PR and more to create unique content and campaigns.

You should be able to work with multiple teams including content, creative, marketing, PR and more to create unique content and campaigns. Tasks require a strong attention to detail and ability to work under tight deadlines.

KEY JOB FUNCTIONS:

Oversees Copy and QA teams.

Can research, brainstorm, write and edit original creative that inspires and motivates, including, but not limited to: large-scale campaign ideas, specific executions for print, broadcast, billboards, radio, digital screens, websites, social media and other marketing channels.

Participate in collaboration with multiple teams to create compelling creative. Works well in a team or independent environment.

Sells creative internally and to clients at the creative director or account executive's request.

Maintain a consistent style throughout all brands.

Copy edit and proofread content.

Maintains accurate daily time sheets.

Maintains a positive and professional working relationship with co-workers and clients.

Represents the team and company in a professional and positive manner while on property.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising or communications. 6+ years’ experience in a creative agency environment or a writing position with strong writing portfolio and writing / editing skills.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must understand the creative process from conception to execution.

Editing and writing experience and an excellent knowledge of the English language, including spelling, punctuation and grammar.

Excellent written/oral communication skills and comfortable communicating with all levels of management.

Ability to take ownership and initiative, and work independently with minimal direction while also being an active participant in cross-functional collaborations and contributing as part of a team.

Must understand digital creative needs as well as traditional including an understanding of all social platforms, experiential, video content, broadcast, etc. and how they fit together to help tell a larger story on behalf of a brand.

Must have good problem-solving skills.

Ability to learn quickly and build on existing business foundations

Must take feedback and guidance well.

Excellent time management skills and attention to detail.

Must be able to prioritize and work on multiple assignments concurrently, be detail oriented, self-motivated and proactive in a challenging, dynamic environment.

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES: