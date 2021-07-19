All Jobs
Production Designer

JOBSUMMARY:

Responsible for buildingthe final, hi-res art files, designing and producing numerous elements invarious sizes and specifications according to brand style guidelines for vendoroutputting

Scope of Position:

The Production Designer is the backbone of a design and production services studio in that he/she turns a single design in  rough layout (comp) format to a hi-res, reproduction quality art file for media, OOH, collateral, signage.

KEYJOB FUNCTIONS:

  • Develop and design layouts based on size restrictions/requirements.  
  • Ability to interpret ticket instructions to design creative solutions.
  • Exercise graphic and marketing talents to design layouts that communicate messaging and brand awareness through use of Frames, Treatments, Devices and digital assets.
  • Apply creative and design skills and talents to execute print advertising materials. 
  • Complete all aspects of the request, which can include numerous elements at varying sizes and specifications. 
  • Adhere to vendor-specific details.
  • Review job tickets for proper job specifications prior to beginning work.
  • Collaborates with Prod. Supervisors to ensure creative solutions comply with  brand standards.
  • Follow all production studio standards for completing work--spell check, kerning, layout, standard quality control (QA), etc.
  • Able to take collaborate with QA, Production Director, Account Executives, Creative Director, Graphic Designers and/or Studio Director to create design solutions based on FTD's. (Frames, Treatments, Devices)
  • Complete Prod. Design checklist to ensure all standards and processes were applied to design and production work
  • Assist with developing brand guidelines, promotional templates, back up pre-press and other team members when needed.
  • Share Information and work as a team member to ensure efficiencies
  • Adhere to quick deadlines while ensuring high production standards
  • The duties listed are normal for this job. These duties are not to be construed as exclusive orall-inclusive. Other duties may be required and assigned. 

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Ability to uphold and demonstrate the highest level of integrity in all situations and recognize standards required by a regulated business
  • 2-3 years experience as a graphic artist preferred.  Experience in advertising highly desirable, as well as experience in a design and production environment.
  • Excellent people customer service skills.  Must like to work with and interact with a variety of individuals
  •   Attention to details.
  • Must be able to work in an interdependent, team environment that fosters support, assistance and flexibility.  Will not take subjective or objective corrections/changes to your ideas/designs personally and can participate/understand the studio is solutions based to provide best possible projects to properties
  • Macintosh proficient with strong skills in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: 

  • College degree or equivalent work experience
Caesars Entertainment
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Las Vegas
Date posted
Jul 19, 2021
