Job Details
Production Designer
JOBSUMMARY:
Responsible for buildingthe final, hi-res art files, designing and producing numerous elements invarious sizes and specifications according to brand style guidelines for vendoroutputting
Scope of Position:
The Production Designer is the backbone of a design and production services studio in that he/she turns a single design in rough layout (comp) format to a hi-res, reproduction quality art file for media, OOH, collateral, signage.
KEYJOB FUNCTIONS:
- Develop and design layouts based on size restrictions/requirements.
- Ability to interpret ticket instructions to design creative solutions.
- Exercise graphic and marketing talents to design layouts that communicate messaging and brand awareness through use of Frames, Treatments, Devices and digital assets.
- Apply creative and design skills and talents to execute print advertising materials.
- Complete all aspects of the request, which can include numerous elements at varying sizes and specifications.
- Adhere to vendor-specific details.
- Review job tickets for proper job specifications prior to beginning work.
- Collaborates with Prod. Supervisors to ensure creative solutions comply with brand standards.
- Follow all production studio standards for completing work--spell check, kerning, layout, standard quality control (QA), etc.
- Able to take collaborate with QA, Production Director, Account Executives, Creative Director, Graphic Designers and/or Studio Director to create design solutions based on FTD's. (Frames, Treatments, Devices)
- Complete Prod. Design checklist to ensure all standards and processes were applied to design and production work
- Assist with developing brand guidelines, promotional templates, back up pre-press and other team members when needed.
- Share Information and work as a team member to ensure efficiencies
- Adhere to quick deadlines while ensuring high production standards
- The duties listed are normal for this job. These duties are not to be construed as exclusive orall-inclusive. Other duties may be required and assigned.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Ability to uphold and demonstrate the highest level of integrity in all situations and recognize standards required by a regulated business
- 2-3 years experience as a graphic artist preferred. Experience in advertising highly desirable, as well as experience in a design and production environment.
- Excellent people customer service skills. Must like to work with and interact with a variety of individuals
- Attention to details.
- Must be able to work in an interdependent, team environment that fosters support, assistance and flexibility. Will not take subjective or objective corrections/changes to your ideas/designs personally and can participate/understand the studio is solutions based to provide best possible projects to properties
- Macintosh proficient with strong skills in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat
EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:
- College degree or equivalent work experience