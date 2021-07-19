Job Details

JOBSUMMARY:

Responsible for buildingthe final, hi-res art files, designing and producing numerous elements invarious sizes and specifications according to brand style guidelines for vendoroutputting

Scope of Position:

The Production Designer is the backbone of a design and production services studio in that he/she turns a single design in rough layout (comp) format to a hi-res, reproduction quality art file for media, OOH, collateral, signage.

KEYJOB FUNCTIONS:

Develop and design layouts based on size restrictions/requirements.

Ability to interpret ticket instructions to design creative solutions.

Exercise graphic and marketing talents to design layouts that communicate messaging and brand awareness through use of Frames, Treatments, Devices and digital assets.

Apply creative and design skills and talents to execute print advertising materials.

Complete all aspects of the request, which can include numerous elements at varying sizes and specifications.

Adhere to vendor-specific details.

Review job tickets for proper job specifications prior to beginning work.

Collaborates with Prod. Supervisors to ensure creative solutions comply with brand standards.

Follow all production studio standards for completing work--spell check, kerning, layout, standard quality control (QA), etc.

Able to take collaborate with QA, Production Director, Account Executives, Creative Director, Graphic Designers and/or Studio Director to create design solutions based on FTD's. (Frames, Treatments, Devices)

Complete Prod. Design checklist to ensure all standards and processes were applied to design and production work

Assist with developing brand guidelines, promotional templates, back up pre-press and other team members when needed.

Share Information and work as a team member to ensure efficiencies

Adhere to quick deadlines while ensuring high production standards

The duties listed are normal for this job. These duties are not to be construed as exclusive orall-inclusive. Other duties may be required and assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ability to uphold and demonstrate the highest level of integrity in all situations and recognize standards required by a regulated business

2-3 years experience as a graphic artist preferred. Experience in advertising highly desirable, as well as experience in a design and production environment.

Excellent people customer service skills. Must like to work with and interact with a variety of individuals

Attention to details.

Must be able to work in an interdependent, team environment that fosters support, assistance and flexibility. Will not take subjective or objective corrections/changes to your ideas/designs personally and can participate/understand the studio is solutions based to provide best possible projects to properties

Macintosh proficient with strong skills in Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE: