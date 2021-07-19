Graphic Designer

Job Details

We are looking for a talented designer to oversee graphics for our marketing team and UI/UX design. You will work closely with our product and marketing teams to create new and improve existing website/product layouts, as well as design marketing graphic materials, such as infographics, social images, ad banners, and other graphics.

Key Responsibilities

Ability to create custom-made illustrations

Work with our website developer to improve the website UI/UX

Work with our marketing team to provide design materials such as infographics, sales materials, ad banners (Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.), social media images, and other marketing design-related items

Product UI/UX tasks as required - develop UI prototypes for new and existing components of the product

Strong skills in video editing (nice to have)

Job Benefits

Profit-sharing, distributed quarterly

Frequent promotions

3 weeks vacation and paid sick days

Happy Hour every Friday

Extended health benefits

Continued education allowance

Annual fitness allowance

Work from anywhere in the world

Join a bootstrapped, product-focused, & customer-oriented team

Job requirements

Experience designing for a SaaS

Experience working with Adobe XD or similar, Photoshop, and Illustrator

Bonus: Video effects, animation

Propose and experiment with new design styles and variations

About AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics is a reporting platform that helps digital agencies automate their client reporting.

We have been in business since 2010, are 100% employee-owned, and are growing fast.

On top of being obsessed with building the best product possible and helping our customers succeed, we also pride ourselves on our company culture. From weekly happy hours, employee of the month awards, profit sharing, fitness allowances, and continued learning...we’re always looking for ways to take care of our team.

For anyone looking to continue building their career in SaaS, this is an opportunity to join a team that is dedicated to building a company you’ll want to stay at for years to come.

AgencyAnalytics is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to providing an environment of mutual respect where equal opportunities are available to all applicants regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, gender identity, and any other characteristic protected by applicable law. We celebrate diversity and are committed to an inclusive environment among our team.