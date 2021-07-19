Job Details

Who we are:

Pixel Union and Out of the Sandbox are leading designers of premium themes for the Shopify ecommerce platform. We’re focused on helping our merchants succeed by providing them with the world’s best digital products, backed by exceptional customer support.

When you join our Themes team you are joining a fully distributed team of 40+ working across Canada with a few people in other countries.

About the role:

As a Product Designer for our Shopify theme catalogue, you’ll help us build accessible, intuitive, and visually appealing products for both merchants and end-users. You are passionate about solving product challenges by understanding various perspectives and needs related to the user experience.

Reporting to our Head of Development, you must be able to translate requirements into practical product features, with the ability to articulate the rationale for design decisions to project stakeholders. You’ll work collaboratively with developers, product managers, and our creative and marketing teams to define product specifications and design fully functional, iterative products.

Success in the role is not just about creating outstanding work individually; it’s about collaborating effectively with others to produce a superior product that achieves specific aesthetic and data-driven goals. You’ll be part of a team that values strong communication, question asking, and collaboration as fundamental to its success.

You’ll be responsible for...

Designing our products with a strong UI and visual design focus.

Participating in the whole project cycle, from early inspiration-gathering and problem-framing through to shipping and reacting to market feedback.

Advocating for UX and UI best practices and design standards, with both the merchant and their shoppers in mind.

Leading a project’s design efforts by engaging the team in design conversations and detailing requirements through wireframes, high-fidelity mockups, and interactive prototypes.

Reviewing, testing and approving design-related features, providing feedback and guidance to the development team to help achieve pixel perfection

Staying up to date on the latest industry trends and best practices and introducing new methods, tools, and design directly into the products themselves where relevant

You’ll bring...

A portfolio showcasing wireframes, hi-fidelity mockups, websites, app interfaces, interactive animations, or any other digital products for both desktop and mobile devices

Experience with hands-on UI and visual design

An ability to speak to your experience, workflow and design decisions made on past projects

Experience with Figma, Sketch, or similar design & prototyping tools

Basic understanding of and experience with HTML & CSS. To be successful in this role, you’ll need to understand how your designs (layout, interactions, animations, etc.) translate to developer concerns

An interest in building scalable design systems

Ability to embrace feedback and adapt designs as required in collaboration with other designers and the rest of the team

If you have these skills, that’s a huge plus!

Ecommerce specific design experience, bonus points if you’ve worked with Shopify

Comfortable inspecting designs using the browser’s developer tools, editing HTML & CSS, and interacting with Git repositories

Motion graphics and animation design

Please include a cover letter with your application – we’d love to better understand your background and experiences. We value diverse perspectives and believe that skills are transferable!

Our Benefits:

We are built on creativity, teamwork, and employee well-being. We trust our team members and encourage them to design their work schedules so that they can get the most out of their day. We value challenging ourselves and others by asking questions that uncover better solutions for the future, and we get joy from being around fun, communication-focused folks who want to make a difference through their work!

Some of our perks include:

Competitive base salary

Opportunity for growth as the company grows

Exposure and learning across teams and services

Health benefits and RRSP matching

Company-sponsored health & wellness allowance

Generous vacation policy

Flexible work schedule and remote-first culture and systems

We bring passion and energy to our work and believe that work should be rewarding, engaging, and come at a sustainable pace. Our team members can be found across Canada. As long as you have a strong internet connection, you’ll be all set to join this dynamic team!

