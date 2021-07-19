PRODUCT DESIGNER SR

Job Details

The Sr Designer works from brainstorming to implementation in collaboration with engineers, product owners and other health experts to create simple and seamless website experiences by distilling requirements and user goals into sketches, wireframes, visual designs and experimental prototypes for a responsive web journey. The Web Designer will work to shepherd ideas from conception to release, advocating for clean and understandable solutions along the end to end .com journey.

Leverage your experience working within a technical environment.

Possess and be able to deliver extraordinary visual and user interface designs, as well as leverage user-centered design principals which will be applied to all projects.

Have an affinity for consistency, color use, typography, and a keen eye for subtle details.

While exercising a good eye for aesthetics, grasp and distill highly complex issues and translate them into clean, focused, understandable solutions

Highly skilled in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator, Keynote and other design tools.

Strong understanding of responsive web development

Delivers end to end designs including detailed UX specifications

Comfortable managing tight deadlines from multiple stakeholders, and are agile and nimble to adapt to change

Highly efficient project manager for your creative process, and can manage goal setting, tracking and support with planning and organizational skills

Excellent problem solver, able to identify, analyze and propose solutions to various technical and business issues

Master of time management, multi-tasking and organization

Team player with an innate ability to build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders and teams

Education, Training and Experience

Required:

Bachelor or Masters’ in Communication Design, Graphic Design, Information Design, Interaction Design, or related field

Seven plus years’ experience working in UX & graphic design

A link to your online portfolio in your resume. Your application will not be considered without a portfolio

Demonstrated intuitive and engaging UI design with simple clean style and a pixel-level attention to detail via a portfolio

Preferred:

In depth knowledge of Experience with HTML 5, CSS3, Xcode, and JavaScript