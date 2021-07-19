Web/UX Designer for SaaS B2B Site Design

Job Details

We’re a rapidly growing advertising technology firm with a unique product and some great early traction. As our offering has matured, we need a new site to better communicate our advantages to our audience of CMOs and marketing professionals at Fortune 500 companies.

You’re an experienced designer who enjoys crafting high-end user experiences.

Our redesign includes roughly 20 unique pages. To handle this volume, we’re looking for you to develop two-to-three primary “story” pages (the homepage, our product page, and the solutions we offer to different industries), with a cohesive design system used for additional sections like About Us, Case Studies, Blog, News, and more.

We’re looking for design only.

We’re comfortable with either an hourly rate or a flat rate but plan to launch within 4 weeks.

Please send resumes and portfolios to dan@adelaidemetrics.com.

Excited to work together to craft something beautiful, unique, and above all great at generating new leads to help our business grow!

About Adelaide

Brands and agencies use Adelaide to evaluate digital advertising effectiveness and optimize media on the fly towards more efficient outcomes.

After 2 years of working with some of the biggest brands on the planet, we've proven that our attention-based metric is a proxy for business outcomes. Our next step is helping the whole market understand the power of transparent quality metrics.