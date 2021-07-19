All Jobs
Job Details

Freelance Graphic Designer

Copy

Adelaide is a fast-growing adtech startup looking for a regular contributing freelance graphic designer with potential for long-term growth as the company grows.

Projects you will work on include sales and product collateral, brochures, posters, videos, slide decks, one-sheets, guides, stickers, and more depending on experience, all while ensuring brand guidelines are met.

$50/hr to start.

Skills required

• Experienced with Apple Keynote and Pages, Microsoft PowerPoint

• Experienced with Illustrator, Photoshop, and XD/Sketch/Figma

• Video editing and motion graphic experience a big plus (Premiere/AfterEffects)

• Strong type skills

• Passion for data visualization

Please send resumes/portfolios to jordan@adelaidemetrics.com.

About Adelaide

Brands and agencies use Adelaide to evaluate digital advertising effectiveness and optimize media on the fly towards more efficient outcomes.

After 2 years of working with some of the biggest brands on the planet, we've proven that our attention-based metric is a proxy for business outcomes. Our next step is helping the whole market understand the power of transparent quality metrics.

Apply for this position
Adelaide
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Freelance
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 19, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position