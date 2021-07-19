Job Details

Adelaide is a fast-growing adtech startup looking for a regular contributing freelance graphic designer with potential for long-term growth as the company grows.

Projects you will work on include sales and product collateral, brochures, posters, videos, slide decks, one-sheets, guides, stickers, and more depending on experience, all while ensuring brand guidelines are met.

$50/hr to start.

Skills required

• Experienced with Apple Keynote and Pages, Microsoft PowerPoint

• Experienced with Illustrator, Photoshop, and XD/Sketch/Figma

• Video editing and motion graphic experience a big plus (Premiere/AfterEffects)

• Strong type skills

• Passion for data visualization

Please send resumes/portfolios to jordan@adelaidemetrics.com.

About Adelaide

Brands and agencies use Adelaide to evaluate digital advertising effectiveness and optimize media on the fly towards more efficient outcomes.

After 2 years of working with some of the biggest brands on the planet, we've proven that our attention-based metric is a proxy for business outcomes. Our next step is helping the whole market understand the power of transparent quality metrics.