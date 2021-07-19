UX/UI Designer (UK Remote)

Job Details

Impact Media, a UX specialist WordPress only agency is seeking a UK-based remote working, experienced UX and UI designer to join our award-winning team in creating bespoke user-focused websites and digital experiences.

We're looking for someone with a portfolio of creative, scroll-stopping websites that are functional and easy-to-use and can create a seamless marriage between aesthetics and usability.





About You

You prefer a distraction-free remote working lifestyle and will be passionate about being able to do anything digitally but most of all passionate about creating better user experiences.

You are creative and looking for a role that you can unleash your ideas and inspire our developers to push the boundaries of what they have produced before.

You are a competent designer with experience in planning, prototyping and designing easy to use responsive websites with the latest UX principles, UI design trends and general good practice techniques.





Impacter Job Description

The demand for websites and online experiences is growing rapidly. Yet with heavy competition, many agencies simply focus only on look and feel. The right candidate for us will be able to deliver creative visuals yet also implement proven UX principles to ensure that the bespoke websites our team create also deliver results

We solely work with digital-critical businesses, creating bespoke websites for lead generation, SAAS, eCommerce, integration websites or destination websites such as membership or subscription platforms.

We are an agency built around family and support. We are extremely passionate about creating exceptional digital experiences being that for the end-user, but also for the client too. Everything we do is about the user.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for user experience, always reading and learning to continue to increase their knowledge and can deliver creative, eye-catching design visuals to tell the brand story and direct the user down a designed conversion funnel.





Responsibilities

90% of your time will be working directly on client projects. However, 10% of your time will be dedicated to supporting Impact with branded content for social media and improving the user experience and developing further UI assets for the Impact Media website.

Troubleshoot potential UX problems and be able to explain solutions

Creating sitemaps, UserFlows, User Personas and Customer Journey Maps

Developing Low and High Definition wireframes to present prototypes of client websites.

Designing UI mockups of websites in various viewports (Mobile, Tablet and Desktop)

Creating interaction elements and design style guides for developer handover

Clear communication of handover notes for developers

Showcase your creativity in producing creative and eye-catching websites and visuals.

Plan, write and produce creative banners for use on website hero areas, internal websites CTA adverts, social media or display/remarketing banners.





What you will learn

We don’t expect you to be a complete expert in UX and UI Design, as we encourage you to continuously learn and grow your knowledge and experience of the latest tools, techniques and UX principles.

We will help you better understand UX, Conversion Rate Optimisation as well as WordPress, WooCommerce, SEO and many of the tools and apps we use. We will help you to become Google Analytics Certified to better understand how users use websites as well as introduce to you to further tools such as HotJar.

To continue your learning journey we will also provide access to UX design and copywriting courses where you can gain further qualifications to better understand human behavior and communicate more effectively.

Key Requirements

Fluent in English and willing to work to UK timezone.

Communicate effectively and be always curious to understand human behavior

A minimum of 5 years of experience in designing websites and digital experiences

Must have a dedicated home office or space.

Past experience using Sketch App, Photoshop and Illustrator

Experience in showcasing designs in InVision App.

A very strong eye for detail

You are very organised and a great time-keeper.

You can meet budgets and report on them.

You are confident and are happy to attend physical or virtual video events/meetings

You have a strong portfolio of existing websites (including eCommerce) which you can provide wireframe and design visual examples in different viewport sizes.

Nice To Have

Some basic HTML or coding knowledge would be helpful but is not essential.

Some previous WordPress user editing experience.

Background in creating print documents in InDesign and Illustrator

Some brand design experience

Benefits

Full Remote Position

Company Pension

Your Birthday Off

28 Days Holiday

2 Extra Days Holiday after 5 Years of Service

Apple Mac Mini, Magic Mouse and 27 Inch Screen

Opportunity to Attend WordCamps and Events

Annual Training Budget for conferences and Events

Digital subscriptions to Audible, Kindle Unlimited, Spotify, Amazon Prime & Headspace





Apply

Please include a cover letter explaining why you'd be great for the role and a good fit for Impact Media. Send us your C.V and include a link to your online portfolio of work or link to a PDF portfolio.

*No Recruitment Agencies Please, we already work with a selected few agencies and reach out to them when we need them.

*We apologise, we cannot respond to every application, therefore only successful candidates will be contacted.