About Lyka

Dog person? Want to work for a fast-growing start-up disrupting the pet food market?

Our capes are on to reshape an industry built around a highly processed and unnatural diet. We’re here to make Australian dogs healthy and happy from the inside out through real food, so they can live their best life.

We deliver fresh, human-grade meals, as a subscription service to dogs all over Australia. All of our nourishing dog food recipes have been formulated by our own in-house vet and our pack is already thriving from our food.





The Role

The Brand Designer role is a key hire within our small marketing team and you will be joining the business at a pivotal moment as we look to scale our customer base and take our business to new heights.

As a well-funded and ambitious start-up with incredibly high growth potential, candidates have the opportunity for career progression and to become key members of the Lyka team at a very early and exciting stage in the business.

Specifically, you will:

Be the brand guardian and help us take the brand to the next level through visual language and story-telling

Lead design efforts across a host of new projects, products and campaigns

Own, shape and deliver creative projects, working closely with other creatives such as copywriters, art directors, videographers and photographers

Work closely with UX designers, to maintain consistency in brand across marketing and product

Collaborate with content marketing to establish and maintain a clear brand tone and personality

Work across a variety of formats, including landing pages, social media, advertising, email and print

Note, you must be based in Sydney for this role.





Our ideal candidate:

Minimum of 5+ years experience across a broad range of design disciplines; websites, digital customer journeys, print, as well as crafting brand identities and guidelines

Proven track record at delivering high-quality design and able to evidence the impact on customer experience

Incredible attention to detail and consistency when it comes to branding

Experience with working closely with technology teams to ensure your designs are implemented and executed to the full and are absolutely pixel perfect

Experience in designing for digital advertising - primarily high impact and engaging Facebook and Instagram creative formats, as well as other online and offline formats

Natural problem solver and thrives on creating customer solutions through the power of beautiful, customer-centered design

Comfortable with all the usual design tools - Sketch, Invision, Adobe, Figma

Excellent communication skills and ability to deliver high-quality work at pace

Positive, can-do attitude and thrives on being part of a small, incredibly focused team

Comfortable with changing priorities and direction as the business requires and evolves. Our growth means there are constantly new things to work on every day. As such it’s likely that you’ll often be working across the board on new and exciting projects.

Finally, you have to love dogs!

For more information on Lyka and our fresh food, please check our website www.lyka.com.au and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @lykapetfood