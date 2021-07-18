Job Details

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides mobile app developers a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology platform enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

AppLovin is a Certified Great Place to Work, one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces and a recipient of the 2019 Glassdoor Top CEO employee’s choice award. The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal awarded AppLovin one of the Bay Area’s Best Places to Work in 2019, 2020 and 2021, and the Workplace Wellness Award in 2019 which recognizes businesses that are leaders in improving worker well-being.

About the Role:

Adjust’s Brand and Marketing Design Team is looking for a talented Sr. Visual Designer. You would be responsible for creating a variety of collateral ranging from websites, landing pages, newsletters, social media and ad campaigns, event materials, and more. You will be guided and supported by our Sr. Director of Brand and Creative, along with a Jr. Art Director and fellow designers to help you navigate and communicate with our larger marketing team of copywriters, comms/press leaders, developers, event and marketing managers, as well as our CMO. Together we are thoughtful about our work and move at a swift cadence to support business initiatives that help drive Adjust to the top.

**To be considered for this position, you must include your resume and portfolio.

About you:

You are a self-starter, optimistic, creative, willing to be flexible, and can work both individually and as a part of a growing and talented team.

You find joy in solving UX problems, making things more usable on every level.

You are detail oriented, especially when it comes to typography and hierarchy.

You have great written and verbal communication skills—you can be clear and down to earth.

You are a learner and interested in understanding how the business works in a way to help you translate our partner’s business and marketing goals into clear, executable recommendations.

You take feedback well (and not personally) in a way that allows for collaboration and elevation.

You are confident in presenting and/or growing your presentation skills.

Responsibilities:

Concepts, sketches, and designs visual content like updating our website, key SEO landing pages, newsletters, and possibly some marketing collateral (blog headers, ads, social posts, event materials, and presentation decks).

Creates wireframes and story/mood-boards to establish a foundation for visual design ideas.

Partners directly with creative leads to brainstorm and concept ideas swiftly and thoughtfully.

Works closely with marketing leads to ensure on-brand execution and on-time deliverables.

Collaborates with our web developers to oversee the implementation of designs.

Utilizes Asana as the primary tool for internal communication, status updates, delivery of files, and project management.

Presents in written or verbal form to stakeholders and partners.

Basic Qualifications:

A thoughtfully presented portfolio, showing the ability to think conceptually and strategically

BA/BS degree in graphic design, media arts, illustration, animation, or related field; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

3-5 years of professional digital design experience, with an emphasis on web design.

Experience working on brand and marketing teams, highly preferred.

Mastery of basic design principles such as typography, composition, scale, etc.

Ability to effectively manage time, prioritize tasks and work within deadlines with little supervision. Bonus if you use or have used Asana to manage projects and communicate with team members.

Ability to grasp multiple design requirements with careful attention to detail.

Proficiency using Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign), Sketch, and InvisionApp. Bonus if you are familiar with PowerPoint, Keynote, and Canva.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment that is constantly changing.



