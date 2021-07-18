Lead Designer

Job Details

Slow Growth Academy is looking for a full-time graphic designer who's fired up to work on purpose-driven content across social, web & video. You’ll be joining Slow Growth & our founder Matt D'Avella in our pursuit to build a strong community, effective tools and no b.s. courses that give students practical skills for life. As a Slow Growth Designer you can work from anywhere in the world. Compensation is competitive and will match your experience.

Here’s what you’ll be designing:

Digital products and tools (courses, apps, etc.).

Sales pages for courses & digital products at slowgrowth.com.

Content for 85k+ followers on @slowgrowth.

Slides and illustrations for video content.

This gig’s right for you if:

You have at least 3 years experience as a graphic designer.

You can take an idea and elevate it into a compelling piece of social content.

You can creatively repurpose content to fit natively across multiple social channels.

You’re a self-starter and you’re committed to “figuring it out”.

About Slow Growth Academy:

At Slow Growth we’re trying to change the face of online courses and self-development content. In a space that’s often filled with cliche content, cheap tactics and false promises, we’re looking to build a no b.s. relationship with our audience. The content that you create will reach hundreds of thousands of people and make a real impact on their lives.