UX Designer

Job Details

Why Credit Repair Cloud

Wondering why we think you’ll love working at Credit Repair Cloud? Here are 5 reasons!

Stability & growth

In 2013, Daniel Rosen launched Credit Repair Cloud, the software that now powers the credit repair industry. You will be joining a stable yet fast-growing, purpose-driven, self-funded organization.

Talent will surround you

We have created a highly collaborative environment where everyone has a real chance to learn and grow. Your teammates are always willing to help and share their knowledge. We also encourage you to share your ideas!

Our culture and values

Our approach to hiring and working as a global team relies on valuing every individual for who they are, their belief in our movement, and their zone of genius superpowers!

Results-oriented team

We don’t micromanage, and we try not to interrupt your work with random tasks. We trust our team members to take full responsibility and ownership for the work that they do.

You can pick where you want to work every day

At Credit Repair Cloud, we embrace the remote culture. Some of our team works from our offices while the others are spread around the world. Every day you get to work in the place that makes you most productive.

What we offer

Competitive salary.

The opportunity to attend our Credit Repair Expo.

Unlimited PTO. Take time off when you need it. We trust you!

4 weeks of paid Parental Leave.

Paid conferences. We are big fans of continued growth.

Annual benefits, which may include a budget for personal development.

Profit share bonus plan.

Free access to Nutrition, Yoga, Mindfulness, and Fitness classes.

Employee Wellness Program.

Fun perks & monthly activities.

A comprehensive and paid onboarding process.

The freedom to work from anywhere around the world.





Now that you know us let’s talk about you!

Role:

In this role, you must be an analytical and creative designer who can grasp user needs and solve problems. You will combine interfaces and workflows to enhance the user experience. Ultimately, you will make our product more user-friendly and intuitive to attract and retain customers.

Responsibilities:

Fully understand Credit Repair Cloud’s business strategy, products, and our unique mission.

Fully understand our Customer Journey, from first exposure and into an active paid user.

Write UI copy for Credit Repair Cloud software (web + mobile)

Develop a vision for your product area and help the team build toward it.

Work with internal partners, serving as the storyteller who will articulate why any given project matters to our users or to the business.

Work with product designers, product managers, researchers, and engineers to bring your creations to life.

Define and create UX concepts based on an understanding of the business requirements and end-user needs through up-front, end-user research.

Create a clear strategy from insight to action to effectively produce a variety of outputs such as personas, journey-maps, user flows, information architecture, prototypes, and wireframes as it pertains to business requirements and end-user needs and validate through user testing, when appropriate.

Communicate research findings, conceptual ideas, detailed design, and design rationale effectively both verbally and visually.

Follow and identify key industry and technology trends.

Participate as a contributor and at times a leader with a global interdisciplinary team that includes other designers, analysts, engineers, and software developers.

Requirements:

Minimum of 4 years of experience in UX design with consumer-facing digital products.

Passion for Credit Repair Cloud's mission.

A strong portfolio that shows your UX design solutions.

Extensive knowledge and experience with driving and applying user-centered design processes while working collaboratively with customers, alongside cross-functional teams including visual design, user research, and engineering.

Proficient in design and prototyping tools such as Figma and Sketch, as well as delivering assets to developers via Zeplin or similar.

Knowledge of web-based technologies and their impact on the feasibility of design solutions.

Creative problem-solver with the ability to work with a blank slate and inspire others.

Experience pivoting and navigating dynamic and changing situations.

You know how content fits into great products and where content fits into the product design process.

Demonstrated expertise in facilitating brainstorming to generate novel design approaches.

Demonstrated expertise in RITE user research or “Design Think”, particularly converting insights into actionable design improvements.

Fast execution of coherent stories of user scenarios and hand-sketching of stories and wireframes on paper, whiteboard, Sketch, InVision.

Experience working in a fast-paced environment and reconciling opposing viewpoints with creative design solutions.

Experience preparing and facilitating a variety of User Experience Research activities for client-facing workshops, audits, and customer/stakeholder interviews.

Available to work PST business hours.

Interested? Visit https://www.creditrepaircloud.com/careers to join the movement!

Credit Repair Cloud is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to working with a diverse staff. We hire globally for talent and drive and value members by work deliverables and passion. No matter what race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, citizenship, age, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy, marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, military or veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law, we are all equal here.

We encourage every talented and qualified person to apply. In your application, please feel free to note which pronouns you use (For example - she/her/hers, he/him/his, they/them/theirs, etc.)