UX / UI Product Designer | Giki

Are you looking for a role where you’ll be helping to cut carbon emissions? We’re looking for a UX / UI Product Designer to do exactly that.

Giki Social Enterprise is looking for a senior professional to work closely with our Product team to take our product, Giki Zero, and ensure it helps more people cut their carbon footprint to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

We’re looking for someone to lead all aspects of our UX / UI including user flows, wireframes, app interface and responding to user feedback.

It’s really important that you believe in our mission and you’ll have experience developing goal led apps.

We also value knowledge on sustainability, along with a bundle of qualities: open-mindedness, technical skill, good decision-making, thoroughness, reliability, being practical and kindness and we value diversity.

This is a UK based working from home position.

Please submit your cv, with portfolio link, including a comment about why you’d like to work for Giki.

Your responsibilities will include:

· Developing Giki Zero so that it fully solves the user problem (how to cut individual carbon footprints to 2.5 tonnes by 2030). This will include thinking about the roadmap for the overall app and individual features as well as the measurement of success

· Building user flows, wireframes and the app interface to help users take steps to cut carbon emissions

· Working with our Product team to implement your ideas quickly and to help create our roadmap to support our users as they look to take sustainable steps

· Working with our Impact team to understand how users (both free and Pro) are using our product to reduce emissions

As a fast growing social enterprise we’re looking for people who enjoy a wide ranging role and the following skills are essential:

· Experience working on goal led apps

· Expertise working with UX/UI tools like Figma, Sketch, Zeplin

· Familiarity with HTML, CSS, React

Salary depends on experience with a range of £40,000-£60,000. Equity in a mission led SaaS scale up is also available for the right candidate. You might find higher salaries elsewhere, but your sense of purpose will be complete!

We offer flexible working and also “green” benefits including: days off for climate strikes, time off for admin to help you cut your carbon footprint and extra holiday if you get the train not the plane.