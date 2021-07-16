Job Details

We are looking for a savvy and creative UI/UX designer to work with our engineering team in designing and building our core data platform product.

Who we are

Mozart Data automates most of the work data engineers and data scientists traditionally do to spin up and run a modern data stack. For each of our customers, we manage a (Snowflake) data warehouse, build and maintain ETL pipelines, and provide an easy-to-use interface for building and scheduling data transformations, monitoring and visualizing pipelines, and cataloging and organizing their data.

In this role you will

Build a design system of Mozart themed components and page layouts.

Make bespoke designs for high value pages.

Do user research. Ideally, you would live somewhere in the San Francisco Bay Area, so you could visit customers on-site and attend Bay Area conferences and meetups.

Be a key decision maker when we build new features.

Work with engineers to incrementally convert our current site into something people want to stare at all day.

Audit our existing site to make sure it follows UX best practices.

Improve our onboarding experience so users understand how to use the product quicker and get to their “ah ha” moment sooner.

Bonus points for expertise in

Mozart’s product philosophy is to make complex processes simple; however, some of our pages have very dense information such as code editors and spreadsheet-like tables. Being able to hop between simple, clean UI and information dense layouts designed for power users is a must.

Teams have hundreds of tables and other objects and it can be hard to find what you are looking for in the haystack. We want a candidate that is opinionated about how search and arrangement patterns like folders and tags should work.

Data visualization.

Qualifications