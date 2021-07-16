Job Details

About Stratosphere Digital

We’re a small, remote, full-stack digital agency specializing in designing and developing websites, web apps, mobile apps, and other custom software for clients around the world. We are not looking to grow big, get famous, or do the trendiest work. We strive for a good work/life balance and to improve the quality of our services and the clients we work with. Learn more about us at https://stratosphere.digital.

What We’re Offering

$70-$100 per hour depending on experience

30-40 hours per week

W2 hourly employee

Monthly and yearly bonuses

Remote (U.S. time zones required). Work hours would be flexible, but you’d be expected to be available during normal business hours if something comes up.

Job Description

We are looking for a senior UI/UX designer to work on a variety of projects. You would be expected to lead the direction of design projects by working with other designers, developers, and our project manager, as well as by interfacing directly with clients. Many projects have unclear scopes or a client who needs help defining the scope. You would need to be comfortable and tactful enough to navigate through the unknown in a professional manner.

While the majority of the work will be UI/UX, this is a generalist role. We don't exactly have a fixed menu of services and we strive to be available for whatever the client needs. We need someone who can handle some amount of design system creation, icon design, branding, illustration, motion design, user testing, and other digital design tasks. We know you won't be an expert at all of these.

Some of the tools we frequently use: Slack, ClickUp, Figma, Toggl, Google Docs, and Notion.

Qualifications & Requirements

You have at least 5 years of professional design experience

You have proven experience leading the design of complex applications, both web and mobile

You are an expert with Figma

You have the ability to interact with clients and communicate with both technical and non-technical stakeholders

You are a U.S. citizen

How To Apply

Send the following to eliyah@stratosphere.digital:

A Figma link showcasing a web or mobile application that you designed. This is the most important piece. We want to see that you can handle medium/large projects from beginning to end with order, consistency, and quality. We're looking for things like: use of components, good frame structure, consistent spacing, and ability to mockup complex apps thoroughly. This deliverable example will not be shared outside of our agency. Portfolio. Provide a link to your Dribbble, Behance, custom portfolio, etc. We want to get a sense of the scope and quality of your work. Resume. We don't care as much about this one but if you have one and want to include it, please do.



