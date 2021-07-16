Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Description

At Exodus, we are user-centric. This thinking drives everything that we do and is integral to how we design and build our apps, our website, and other digital properties. We continually invest in better understanding our users' needs, behaviors, and emotions in order to gain insights that inform our product strategy and design. We greatly value attention to detail and pixel-perfect design as this is the foundation of a great user experience. You will collaborate with many, including fellow creatives, marketers, and engineers to optimally articulate our app, website, social media, and other digital design properties for our customers.

What You Will Do

Create iterative designs that meet project objectives and respond to feedback, analytics, and user testing.

Partner with multiple stakeholders, including product managers, marketers, engineers, organizational leaders, and other designers to understand project proposals.

Create and work on UI design goals, priorities, and deliverables that align with company milestones.

Thrive in a highly collaborative, fast-paced, agile environment.

Work across a wide range of projects, technologies, and devices.

Support development teams throughout the implementation cycle.

Clearly communicate conceptual ideas and design rationale visually and verbally.

Own creative process from ideation to final deliverable.

Who You Are

You have a strong understanding of fundamental visual design disciplines and principles, including branding, typography, iconography, composition, and color.

You are proficient in Adobe CC and Sketch.

You are a systems-level design thinker with great design intuition.

You prefer clean design and are committed to creating elegantly simple designs regardless of workflow complexity.

You have solid written and verbal communication skills with the ability to present a strong rationale for design decisions.

You’re focused, level-headed, and collaborate well with project partners.

You are fluent in analytics, usability tests, and other forms of qualitative and quantitative feedback.

You preach and practice pixel-perfect design with all projects.

You have substantial experience in Visual Design.

You have a passion for working with technology products.

You have a portfolio that shows applied knowledge of visual design, with great attention to detail.

A Plus:

You have Motion Graphics & 3D experience.

You have prototyping familiarity and experience.

Your Journey at Exodus

In your first month, you will learn more about the team environment and will begin to develop positive relationships across departments with fellow designers, developers, and creative technologists. By the second month, you'll be moving into participating in multiple projects and begin working on design goals and deliverables. By the end of your first 90 days, you should feel fully engaged in the design department and comfortable owning processes from end to end.

About Exodus:

Exodus is a multi-asset cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in exchange feature. We started our movement in 2015 and have been a distributed team since then. Our mission is to help half of the world exit the traditional financial system and move into the crypto financial system by the year 2030. To do that we want to make sure we hire the best of the best: people who are intrinsically motivated by what we are trying to achieve and who love what they do professionally.

What We Offer

Freedom to work wherever you want, whenever you want. (Yes, really!)

Building the future. Cryptocurrencies lay the foundation to the internet of value, the next major wave in application technology and personal finance.

Collaborative and feedback-driven culture.

Opportunity to grow.

Fair pay, no matter where you live along with a competitive benefits package.

100% pay in Bitcoin with a buffer to account for price changes and exchange fees.

Tech package for your work from home space.

Benefits:

Health: Most of our health insurance plans are covered 100% for you and covered 50% for your dependents. We’ll also cover dental insurance. If you are outside of the United States, we will reimburse you up to $500 per month for any medical and dental insurance for you and your dependents. Benefits are effective on your 1st day with us!

PTO: 30 days of paid time off per year on top of a flexible schedule where you can work wherever and whenever. If you’re part-time with us, you’ll still receive 15 days of paid time off.

Unlimited Bereavement: We will pay you your full salary for the first two weeks for the loss of any immediate family members but we allow you to take all the time you need to grieve outside of that.

Parental Leave: 12 weeks of fully paid leave with and a month of flexible work for the primary caregiver.

Tax help: Getting paid in Bitcoin new to you? Don’t worry! We will reimburse you for speaking with a professional tax specialist in your state/country to make sure everything is taken care of.

Perks: Exodus offers a variety of seasonal perks including free subscriptions to services like Calm and Masterclass, coverage for gym memberships and therapy. We want to make sure all of our employees know they are our priority and we give back for your hard work often.