Meet GetUpside:

GetUpside is a retail technology company that uses personalized cashback promotions to bring shoppers more value and proven profit to brick and mortar businesses. As millions of shoppers earn 2 to 3 times more cashback with GetUpside than any other product, businesses nationwide earn more profit without changing their business models. Many other brands use the GetUpside Partner Platform to power their own app experiences, leaning on GetUpside’s proven methodology to help shoppers and businesses do better. GetUpside is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has driven hundreds of millions of dollars back into our local communities nationwide.

About the Job:

GetUpside is looking for a Product Designer to join us in our DC Headquarters. In this collaborative role, you’ll partner with Product Management and Engineering to design and ship experiences. You’ll wireframe, design experiments, interview users, pitch solutions, iterate on feedback, and support Engineering when it’s time to build. This role reports to the Product Design Lead, you’ll work together to optimize our process, tools, and shape design culture at GetUpside.

What you'll do:

Design and ship features across our B2C consumer experience (mobile app, dotcom, emails, push communications) and B2B merchant experience (dashboard, email, mailers)

Work on a variety of product design projects for a product-driven company that’s driving real impact to merchants and consumers

Work with product managers to take abstract business and customer problems and design experiments and user experiences to solve those problems

Explore concepts, iterate on feedback, and narrow to the best solution while maintaining momentum

Conduct user research, qualitative and quantitative, to understand GetUpside users and gather feedback on designs

Work closely with engineering to implement your designs to develop production software that is used by millions of consumers and thousands of merchants representing tens of thousands of store locations

Be the owner and advocate for the experience of GetUpside merchants and consumers

What you need:

3-5 years of product design experience

Expertise at developing and conveying ideas clearly in written and visual format - making business concepts and data visually engaging through use of color, typography, images, infographics, and animation

Experience with consumer mobile app design

Deep experience with visualization of data and analytics

Ability to design within constraints (business, product, engineering, timeline)

Eagerness to research and be with your users

Mastery of Figma, Sketch and Invision

Attention to detail — every decision matters

Deadline-driven with the ability to prioritize projects concurrently

Ability to work collaboratively with people from all disciplines and levels

Bonus!

You've designed B2B business applications

You have experience working with design systems

You have experience with two sided marketplace businesses

The Fine Print:

GetUpside employees are currently working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once it is safe to return to the office, this role will sit at our downtown D.C. headquarters.

Notice to recruiters and placement agencies: This is an internal search with a dedicated recruiter. Please do not submit resumes to any person or email address at GetUpside prior to having a signed agreement with Human Resources. GetUpside is not liable for, and will not pay, placement fees for candidates submitted by any party or agency other than its approved recruitment partners.

At GetUpside, we believe that diversity drives innovation. Our differences are what makes us stronger. We‘re passionate about building a workplace that represents a variety of backgrounds, skills, and perspectives and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Everyone is welcome here, come join us!

