Job Details

We are looking for a Lead Product Designer at Everbloom to help design on our new NFT platform for creators and fans.





About us

We are a small, globally distributed team of entrepreneurs, engineers and designers who are passionate about digital self-expression. Everbloom was founded with the mission of enabling anyone to express themselves through creativity. Design is at the heart and soul of our company.

In 2020, we launched the Everbloom creative toolkit on iOS to help people make beautiful content... and built a passionate community that includes some of the world’s biggest creators and celebrities. In 2021, we’re helping our users take ownership of that content leveraging the power of NFTs. Our possessions are how we signal our interests, culture, and style, and NFTs can imbue individual and societal benefits that physical ownership never could.





About you

You are passionate about understanding people and data to design accessible, creative, engaging, and delightful product experiences. You will conceptualize and execute engaging user experiences for Everbloom iOS, Android, and web platforms. You will collaborate with the founders and lead all aspects of the product design process including research, ideation, workshops, presentations, design, and prototyping. You thrive in a collaborative, cross-functional, and diverse team. You love getting your hands dirty. You are ambitious and passionate about new technologies.





The position is fully remote, but 4+ hours of working day overlap with the CET timezone is required.





Responsibilities

Leading and defining the product and brand experience

Providing design guidance and systems for all team members

Own all UX/UI design with a focus on the mobile app experience

Own and help to define the user testing and user research process

Work with product managers and teams to improve the end to end product delivery process, including interactions with engineering, QA, product and wider business

Mentor and manage junior product and visual designers

Engage with the management and running of the business generally

Qualifications

7+ years of experience in a product design role for mobile iOS and Android apps

A strong portfolio showcasing a diverse range of product design work that is accessible, modular and scalable

Expert in information architecture, interaction design, user interface design, and visual design

Experience working collaboratively with product, engineering, data and research partners

Solid working knowledge of the latest product design tools; Figma, InVision, etc.

Strong understanding of typography, grids and color theory

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Nice to haves