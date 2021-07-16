Job Details

We are looking for a Senior UX Researcher, Rider Experience to join our Logistics product team. Logistics is the engine that ensures orders get to restaurants and food to customers. It is at the heart of bringing hot delicious meals to customers in the fastest possible way. We build tools for riders as well as dispatchers, planners and support.

To do this well, we have to understand their needs – globally! If you’re an enthusiastic, innovative problem solver, hungry for a new adventure, an exciting job and an international workplace is waiting for you in the heart of Berlin!

Your mission:

Autonomously manage and run multiple global research projects with various complexities, ranging from discovery to strategic.

Drive the successful evolution of our products by studying the behaviour, attitudes, emotions and cognitions of riders and internal users globally.

Drive and build the research roadmap, prioritize, plan and execute various global projects that are running simultaneously.

Turn research into a strategic component of product development from reactive to proactive.

Enhance and facilitate evidence-based decisions for product and design with the aim of influencing the roadmaps of many teams based on user insights.

Collaborate with various stakeholders: proactively involving designers, product managers in the research process and building relationships with stakeholders and operations on a global level to deliver robust insights.

Translate research findings into actionable UX insights and ensure accountability across the development lifecycle.

Communicate and socialize the research insights in effective, innovative, and impactful ways to a variety of audiences; from design, product, engineering to executive teams.

Mentor product designers and product owners to help them grow their UX research skills.

Support on-demand product designers working in cross-functional teams in their research activities.

Your heroic skills:

Must have

4+ years of work experience in UX research, product research, or applied research.

Excellent understanding of foundational research including not only in-depth interviews and usability tests but also contextual inquiry, co-designing workshops, diary studies, large-scale and longitudinal surveys.

Strong understanding of how to connect research outputs with the overall product roadmaps and business strategy by focusing on overall outcome and generating business impact.

Excellent planning, prioritization, and time-management skills to provide high-value research in a fast-changing environment by meeting deadlines.

Experience with working as the primary investigator on a project and working across the full product lifecycle.

Passionate about mentoring, enabling, and supporting non-field experts to conduct research and moderate sessions.

Enthusiastic team player and also self-driven.

Effective interpersonal, communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.

Fluency in English required.

A current online portfolio that demonstrates your knowledge, skills, and processes required.

Nice to have

Fluency in Spanish, Chinese, or Arabic is a huge plus.

Experience in working with B2B and mobile applications is a plus.

Why Delivery Hero?

Exchange ideas and meet colleagues from different teams in our active guilds and through our global tech & product community.

We offer visa & relocation support globally to our permanent employees.

Enjoy our free online yoga classes and a subsidized Urban Sports Club or Gympass membership.

Take care of your mental and emotional well-being with our free Headspace subscription and unlimited access to our confidential Employee Assistance Program.

Participate in our health campaigns such as seasonal flu vaccines.

Benefit from subsidised products e.g. BVG ticket, meal vouchers, fruit or vegetable box or our bike rental program

We support child care needs where we partner with an external service to support tasks such as Kita search and application, Au Pair or childminder search

Join the global market leader and a publicly listed company with a competitive remuneration package.

Develop your skills with your personal educational budget for conferences and external trainings.

Access our e-learning platform MyAcademy and participate in our various inhouse trainings, including German learning options.

Save responsibly with our attractive corporate pension options.

Join company parties, team, cultural and sports events - due to the current situation on a virtual basis.

And much more…

About us:

Delivery Hero Product is playing an exceptional role in the large growth of our company. Our Product teams leverage a diverse stack to create cutting-edge solutions which cover the full customer experience - starting with a great online search experience and ending with a real-time delivery at your doorstep.

Read about the latest updates from our Tech & Product teams on our blog.

Delivery Hero is building the next generation global on-demand delivery platform. We have grown rapidly from inception in 2011 to become the world's largest food-ordering network and we’re now innovating and creating new verticals such as groceries, pharmacies, flowers and other convenience articles in multiple markets.





Our awesome international team already operates in 40+ countries worldwide and we are exclusively looking for the best people to join us on our mission to ‘always deliver an amazing experience.’

At Delivery Hero, we believe diversity and representation is key to creating not only an exciting product, but also an amazing customer and employee experience. Fostering this starts with hiring -- therefore we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, or any other aspect that makes you, you.





Have we caught your attention?​ If you are looking for an environment where our company DNA is defined by our values, please send us your CV and link to your portfolio.