Product Designer

We (Swific Technology Pvt. Ltd.) are a young & dynamic start-up, backed up by top Angel Investors in the country. Our product, Register Book is a simple, effective and user-friendly solution for small businesses, and individuals who want the ease of creating tabular notes/documents on their phone and in their preferred language. We currently support Hindi, Gujrati, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, or English.

We are a rapidly growing software product company with a lean team, doing high quality work building for the millions of Indians coming online on mobile and looking to use productivity tools to enhance their activities and business. The company is well funded by reputed blue chip investors and is growing fast. We promote a remote work culture where each team member has control over how and where they wish to work. We offer a flat and transparent work culture where you are encouraged to communicate openly and share opinions irrespective of your role or designation. We follow a 5 day workweek.





Post covid, we might open an office in Mumbai as a primary location however, all the team members can still choose to work from home.





Why Join us?

- We promote remote work and you would be free to work from anywhere you want. Compensation - We are well funded and will match the industry best compensation.





Responsibilities:

Work closely with the product team to identify research questions.

Plan and conduct interviews, user surveys, card sorting, and usability tests to understand user needs and find relevant solutions

Help define and refine user personas.

Present and communicate insights in order to help shape long-term product strategy.

Create use cases and flow diagrams, and define information hierarchies.

Write compelling, user-friendly copy that guides the user and embodies the voice of the brand.

Design and prototype elegant interactive solutions.

Work within brand guidelines to create layouts that reinforce a brand's style or voice through its visual touchpoints.

Collaborate with front-end developers to translate design appropriately.

Provide support by participating in creative decision-making.





Requirements:

Understanding of interaction design principles.

A user-centric mindset.

Attention to detail.

Creative & analytical problem-solving approach, articulative, and rational.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, hyper-collaborative work environment with grace. And someone who wants to make great products

3 to 7 years of experience as a UI-UX Designer or a similar role.

Bachelor's, associate's, or relevant program degree in design or art-related field.

Portfolio of high-quality work and project samples.

Mastery of foundational design concepts and visual principles, especially for the digital world.

Up-to-date knowledge of design/CAD software like Adobe XD, InVision, Sketch/Illustrator/Affinity, Photoshop, Figma, etc.

Apply on the link or write us at anupam@registerbook.in