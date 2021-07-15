Sr. UX Strategist - Web & Mobile

Job Details

Isadora Agency is looking for a detail-oriented strategic thinker & problem solver. The User Experience Strategist is able to come up with effective solutions for how a user will interact with web-based experiences. You'll be leading a range of innovative client work while driving our agency forward. This individual enjoys coming up with new, creative, and/or engaging experiences that enhance the way people interact with brands online. You’ll be part of a team of specialists brainstorming, strategizing, and crafting enjoyable user experiences that push the envelope. You will help lead UX efforts across various projects and assist in the creation of powerful, intuitive, and interactive web user experiences across business websites, mobile, apps, marketing campaigns, UX design systems, microsites, and full-scale eCommerce brands.

The right candidate should have experience creating clean and intelligent user experiences for medium to large scale brand websites that solve business objectives in key areas including conversion and engagement. As a UX Strategist, you’ll work closely with our Creative Director, Visual Designers, Copywriters, Animators, and Digital Producers to bring to life terrific and intuitive web user experiences for various market leaders, innovators, and global brands across several industries.

Our digital agency is expanding and tackling highly attractive challenges every day. Our long-term clients come from various key industries including non-profit, consumer goods, financial services, retail, entertainment, fintech, health, and online media to name a few. If you’re looking to become a valuable asset in an evolving digital agency where you have a great deal of influence, are recognized, and appreciated, we have an incredible team waiting to meet you.

Examples of Actual Deliverables

* Stakeholder and User Interviews

* Qualitative Data Analysis

* Presentation Prep and Strategy Session Facilitation

* Survey Design and Analysis

* UX website audit deck

* Competitive website review

* Content audit & analysis

* Conversion funnels

* Heatmap analysis

* Task & conversion flowcharts

* Sitemap & information architecture

* User journeys

* Low- and high-fidelity wireframes & interactive prototypes

* Usability and user-acceptance testing





Key Responsibilities

Strategic thinker especially as it relates to website and mobile app interaction

Deep understanding and curiosity of purpose behind user behavior of different user groups

Help lead concept and creation of compelling user experiences that maximize user engagement, conversion and deliver ongoing results

Research, Analysis & knowledge transfer from industry, surveys, customers, competitors, stakeholders, inspiration, etc.

Create detailed assets like site maps, user flows, wireframes, etc.

Ensure UX deliverables are polished and client-ready

Communicate effectively with team members and clients

Collaborate with and present directly to clients, fostering trust and concisely explaining the best approaches to meet their specific needs

Provide strategic direction to design, development, content, and account teams within the agency

Stay current with industry-standard tools and UX processes

Help drive evolving UI/UX processes within the agency





The main umbrella goals are often around increasing engagement and driving online conversion (increasing sales and average order value for eCommerce for example). If you are confident you can add value to our dynamic team and provide results to our partners we want to hear from you. Use the link to get more details on the actual job description and responsibilities. Please feel free to email your resume directly to careers@isadoradigitalagency.com to get the process started.





Compensation / Benefits

- REMOTE - WORK FROM HOME role: HQ is in beautiful Manhattan Beach, CA

- Full-Time role: 5 days/week

- 3 WEEKS’ PAID VACATION

- 4 WEEKS’ PAID VACATION after only 1 year

- Competitive Salary

- Paid Holidays

- Flexible Paid Time Off

- SUMMER FRIDAYS

- BONUS & INCENTIVES

- Paid Sick Days

- Free Team lunches

- Gourmet snacks

- 2 WEEKS OFF END OF YEAR

- HALF DAY Workdays at the beach

- Full Benefits - Medical / Dental / Vision

- Flexible Paid Time Off

- LOTS of perks

- 401K

- Compensation: DOE