Job Details

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

Overview

We are looking for a Lead Product Designer to help craft the future of the CBS Sports iOS and Android experiences. You’ll be joining a cross-functional and design-led team, using research and business initiatives to ship exceptional product experiences to its millions of users. This is an exciting opportunity to have a seat at the table in a large organization, with plenty of potential for career growth and development!

Lead Product Designers are true leaders within our teams. They help define product strategy and direction, set the bar for design standards, and lead the entire customer journey. They not only get the opportunity to drive the vision of the product but can carry that vision through execution to launch, witnessing the direct impact of their ideas at scale.

We’re looking for: Problem solvers, versatile workers, hardworking self-motivators, active learners & strong collaborators.

Find out more about Design at CBS Sports https://bit.ly/3xBdIhr

Responsibilities

Work cross-functionally with product and engineering leads to represent the design team, facilitate design discussions, ensure design quality, and contribute to the quarterly roadmap.

Lead by example, helping more junior designers build and align on a coherent user experience, while also considering business and technical requirements for various product offerings.

Develop sketches, wireframes, and prototypes to validate concepts and hypotheses with your end-users.

Provide specs, interactive prototypes, and design requirements to developers.

Maintain and contribute to a scalable design system.

Communicate and present your work, aligning partners, explaining your creative process, and how your final design aligns with the product goals.

Be autonomous and take full ownership of your work on every last detail, every step of the way.

Basic Qualifications

6+ years of product design experience, UI/UX design experience or similar

Proficient in user research, information architecture, and interaction design

A strong visual design sense, clean command over aesthetics, typography, and motion

Experience collaborating, iterating, and testing with Product and Engineering groups to ship solutions

Experience using both quantitative and qualitative data to inform your design decisions

Experience communicating and building a narrative that translates ideas into concepts that are easy to understand for a variety of audiences

Experience working with and aligning different partner groups around a common goal

Additional Qualifications

Experience designing consumer-facing iOS and Android apps, or are well versed in both platforms, knowing when to use native patterns and when to build custom UI

Experience leading or mentoring junior designers

Experience contributing to product direction based on business and customer goals

A track record of working cross-functionally and influencing leadership across groups

The ability to own your design decisions while being open to and giving constructive criticism





