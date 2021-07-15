Job Details

Quartzy is seeking a talented Senior Product Designer (E-Commerce) to join our Product team to help us create new, magical shopping experiences for our customers. You’ll have a chance to play a major part in growing our product organization as our company scales.





About Quartzy:

Quartzy is the world’s #1 lab productivity platform. Every day, hundreds of thousands of scientists from all over the world improve the efficiency of their research by using Quartzy. Our software combines lab resource management and eCommerce, producing a unique value in this large market, returning time to researchers who can focus on their next discoveries. Our customers range from wine makers, to food/ag companies, to companies working on COVID testing and therapies. We are humbled every day to serve them.





About You:

Our customers are doing some of the coolest work in the world(some are literally attempting to cure cancer), and you are excited about making their lives easier by building seamless shopping experiences. You have an insatiable curiosity about why customers behave in certain ways, and an instinct on what to build to solve their core problems. You can map user flows in your sleep and understand where bottlenecks or pain points arise. You are an expert in design systems, but know when to break the rules. You adroitly interpret qualitative and quantitative data, using them to iterate toward effortlessly usable solutions. You are just as excited to work with a team on building a company as you are to work on any one particular feature, and understand how design fits in helping all teams achieve their objectives.

What You'll Do

Work directly with our product team to shape ideas and create interactive prototypes

Design beautiful, intuitive experiences and interfaces that make the shopping experience on Quartzy as seamless as possible

Make data-informed product design decisions

Seek and respond to customer feedback as well as internal department leaders

Present findings and articulate design rationale with a correlation to the customer experience or business impact

Package assets and communicate with our engineering team to implement features

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to test ideas and to quickly iterate on product features/designs

Attend weekly sessions with key stakeholders from other departments

Create project timelines and prioritize current projects

What We're Looking For

5+ years of product design experience(no need for life sciences experience!)

Prior product design experience of e-commerce products, required

Customer Focused design skills with the ability to understand and assess business need/impact

Detail-oriented with a deep understanding of design fundamentals and a proficiency in Figma and other modern prototyping tools

Ownership Mentality: You possess a natural tendency to take initiative and own projects. You feel accountable for the usability and customer experience of everything you design

Exceptional Communicator: You share your design thinking by stating upfront the design goals and user flows you are solving for. You can verbalize why certain choices were made and the pros/cons of any alternatives you considered

Quantitative: You understand how to interpret purchasing funnel data, A/B test data, and/or user research data, in a way that leads to a design action plan

Open Mind: You take feedback without defensiveness and will incorporate others’ perspectives if they make sense

Take Action: You like to move quickly and are always iterating on ideas

Great visual design skills: Color-use, Spacing, Architecture, and a keen eye for subtle details

What We Offer

Great Insurance - we cover 100% of employee premium cost and 50% for partner/family

Great Culture -participate in our fun events like ActiviTuesday, Wellness Wednesdays, happy hours & speaker series

Remote Team - we’re 100% distributed so you can live anywhere in the US!

Transparency - Weekly all company stand ups, monthly town halls, quarterly state of the start ups and anytime access to co-founders

Generous Time Off -take the time you need, when you need it

Great Gear - We’ll set you up for success with the latest tech and help you outfit your home office. And, a free Spotify premium account!

Want to learn more take a look at what people are saying about us on Glassdoor!





If that sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you.