Senior Product Designer

Sunroom is a venture-backed (series A) startup, headquartered in Austin, started by the Favor Delivery founders. At Sunroom, we're dramatically improving the home and apartment search process. In the future, we believe leasing will be self-service and renting a home will be as easy as booking a hotel.

Here's our product : We're building a mobile first website and app. We have self-showing lock technology, renter tools, and a platform for real estate owners to get visibility into property metrics and showing feedback.

We're building a mobile first website and app. We have self-showing lock technology, renter tools, and a platform for real estate owners to get visibility into property metrics and showing feedback. Our platform was built mostly in Node.js & React.

Our team consists of 2 talented engineers, David & Antonio, as well as the guy leading the product and engineering, Darius.

You’ll build on the existing infrastructure, while developing other new features from the ground up.

Solve business and operations problems with product, talking with other teams in the company so you can come up with new product ideas that you can design and iterate on.

Iterate on your design solutions before they are given to engineering to ensure the best user experience.

Reliable Designer: Your eye for design is strong. You have a high standard for the UX and readability specifically on mobile screens. You move from sketching to final comps at a fast-pace.

Natural learner and problem-solver: You can hold many different product concepts and logics in your head to quickly address the internal team's questions & issues about our complex product. You're resourceful and not afraid to ask questions.

Strong communicator: You're thorough with how you explain issues and product solutions so that anyone in the company can understand (written and verbal). You listen and take notes so you can ask good questions that lead you to find the core problem. You follow up with stakeholders to get feedback on designs, and they like you for it.

Product Minded: You know if a product is strong or misses the mark. You get excited about design and development. You use the product yourself on a daily basis to get in the shoes of different customers.

Technical: Product design at a tech company requires a hybrid of product and technical expertise. You use the following programs/tools: Google sheets, inspect/debug browser dev tools, Fullstory, Front, and Slack

Humble: You don't take design feedback personally. You understand the first design you make will most likely not be the best solution, so you're excited to show it to people to get feedback sooner rather than later.





Creator at heart, UX & UI designer.

Worked on a mobile product for over 4 years.

Have a strong design portfolio to share.

Learn on the job at any moment, open to having conversations.

Technical enough to tell us generally how the internet works.

Ideally you have done Agile sprints (SCRUM) for over 3 years.

History of delivering fast-paced design deliverables.

Competitive market compensation

Stock

Health, dental and vision coverage through BCBS

Open PTO

Flexible work environment

Monthly team events and happy hours!

Work with a collaborative, intelligent, fast-growing team!

Figma (design prototyping).

You’ve designed for mobile.

You have a history of facilitating cross-team meetings.

Experience of conducting end-user research / interviews.

We actively encourage people from underrepresented groups to apply.