Job Details

Job Overview

At Curb, we are reimagining urban mobility. We take on the complex challenges that come with building the mobility network of the future. Our platform efficiently and reliably moves people by engaging passengers, drivers, businesses, transportation operators, and regulators. We are a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, composed of energetic, talented individuals with deep roots in transportation and technology.

We are looking for a Visual Designer to work on digital and some print media projects, ranging from designing marketing materials (PowerPoint presentations, mock-ups, one-sheets, brochures, etc.) to creating themed digital ad campaigns and web features.

This candidate must be a creative thinker and fast learner with a keen visual eye. Previous design experience with an agency or in a corporate marketing department is a must. The candidate should be highly organized, professional, and have the ability to work with tight deadlines while maintaining a positive demeanor. The candidate must have strong verbal and written communication skills, as well as be a team player with the ability to work with a wide range of colleagues.





RESPONSIBILITIES

· Design digital and print materials for Curb Mobility’s B2B and B2C marketing efforts

· Conceptualize and produce video assets and motion graphics projects, including sizzle reels, sample loops, training videos, and shareable social content

· Maintain and update gocurb.com with new images, videos, and layouts as required by business units

· Work closely with Marketing Team to ensure that all internal and external assets follow brand guidelines and maintain a cohesive look and feel

· Develop and produce media for marketing campaigns, including email marketing, mobile advertising, social media, and in-app messaging

· Design ads (print and digital) for owned and paid media channels, including taxi tops and in-vehicle ad space

· Maintain asset library and refresh brand photography quarterly with original and stock photos

· Work with Product Team on special UI/UX design projects for websites and apps

· Support marketing team with daily tasks, as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

● Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design or a related field

● Minimum 4 years design experience in an agency or corporate role

● Highly proficient with Adobe Creative Suite, Adobe After Effects, and PowerPoint

● Proficiency in motion graphics and editing

● Proficiency with HTML design, specifically in WordPress

● Working knowledge and experience in UI/UX design

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

● Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

● Positive attitude toward colleagues and outside vendors

● High level of interest, involvement, and enthusiasm

● A strong portfolio that demonstrates a range of design abilities and creative thinking



