UX/UI Designer in the AR Space

Join our Design Team

UX/UI Designer - Please Include a Cover Letter

What we do:

Streem, a Frontdoor company, combines AR, video, and AI to create our revolutionary remote communication platform. Our tech is bleeding edge while our user experience is eloquent and intuitive. Learn more at streem.com.

By bringing together some of the latest technologies in a convenient and easy-to-use app, we are revolutionizing communication beyond standard remote video. Leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning, and Image Recognition, Streem can identify products, extract model/serial numbers, recognize problem situations, and more, making the professional even more efficient than if they were onsite.

Does this sound like a product and mission you want to be a part of? If so, keep reading because Streem is looking for the best people to join our highly skilled team, and we hope that is you!

What this means for you:

Our goal is to make the ultimate remote communication tool. What this means for you:

Understanding how people communicate is paramount

UX sensibilities and practice will be part of the daily process

Principles of universal design will apply

Cross-platform experience is a bonus

Design will be in service of experience

As a small company, we move fast. What this means for you:

Your ideas will become reality as quickly as we can build them

You’ll work directly with all departments, including Product, Engineering, Marketing, and Sales

Interdisciplinary and design collaboration are essential to success

You must ask lots of questions and wear many hats

Requests are coming in all the time - you’ll need to know how to shift priorities and make changes on the fly

We work with emerging technologies. What this means for you:

The rules are still being written and we can help write them

The best of the industry has yet to be made

We don’t have all the answers, so we have to learn and can’t be afraid to make mistakes

You’ll have to think and work in 3D and temporally

We are breaking new ground all the time

As a UX/UI Designer your primary responsibilities will be to:

Advocate for great user experience through beautiful, intuitive, clear design practice

Collaborate directly with our UX designers and researchers to create best-in-class products

Help with the creation and maintenance of Streem’s design system, including iconography, typography, and color palettes

Create motion studies and work with developers to execute transitions, animation, and interactions that elevate our experiences

3D and 2D asset creation for multiple platforms and devices

Create onboarding, training, and product marketing materials both inside of and in support of the product

We are looking for a designer with:

5+ years of experience with a track record of product design success. Be prepared to show 5 design examples with process

A strong visual eye, attention to detail, and a demonstrable design process

Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously and strong time management skills

Passion for collaboration and experience working cross-functionally

Bonus skills - 3D asset creation, motion design, and prototyping

Get in touch:

We are excited to be growing our design team and look forward to hearing from you! Please indicate in a cover letter how your experience prepares you for this role and provide a resume and portfolio.

A bit about us:

Diversity, equity, and inclusion work.

Streem prioritizes building a work environment and culture that works well for employees of every race, gender, sexual orientation, size, disability, and background. Ask us how!

No silos, no egos.

Streem values ideas, interdisciplinary collaboration, and an open exchange of constructive feedback. To make this safe for everyone, we foster a culture of trust and respect rather than competition between employees. If you’ve got skills or interests outside what we mentioned in our listing, we want to know about them!

Week-long 10% time.

Once a quarter, our whole team sets aside the strategic roadmap and spends a week on whatever we each think is important. Doing this together encourages big ideas and cross-department team-ups, and it’s a lot of fun.

Enjoy your work life; keep your home life.

Since the emergence of Covid-19, Streem has transitioned to a fully remote work environment through Q3. Streem will continue to be a remote-first company at this time. Streem provides monitors and other home office basics to make your WFH life easier. We keep our Streem culture healthy during these challenging times with various virtual gatherings like Friday demo days and optional team activities, including virtual happy hours and book club. We also value personal time and understand the complexities of working from home. Our co-founders both have young children and lead by example by avoiding crunch time and exercising our flexible PTO policy.