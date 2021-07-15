All Jobs
Video Production Manager

As a Video Production Manager, you will:

Lead the Team

  • Recruit, select, onboard, and train new employees.
  • Manage performance, conduct performance reviews, and partner with HR on other performance decisions.

Develop Video Concepts & Lead Video Production

  • Ideation of new projects/approaches to existing work. Collaborate with SMEs and scriptwriters to align vision prior to production.
  • Provide video production insight to help shape projects/solutions for project teams.
  • Be a resource for company/team members on video production best practices.
  • Proactively collaborate with Graphic Design Manager to ensure Video and Design are aligned as well as providing feedback on bigger picture video decisions for the team/company.

Video Production Planning & Execution

  • Contribute to script creation/editing and provide storyboard and/or shotlists as needed.
  • Take the lead on scheduling, planning, and producing video shoots for asset collection including coordinating gear, talent, props.
  • Direct and coach on-screen talent for optimal delivery of the message.

Video Editing & Delivery for Various Mediums

  • Edit creatively in alignment with brand standards and creative brief.
  • Iterate edits based on stakeholder feedback.
  • Optimize content delivery for broadcast, web, and social platforms.

Education and Experience:

  • College, associate degree, or certificate in Video Production preferred;
  • Five+ years of video experience; or a combination of education and experience that illustrates a proven track record in this field.
  • Experience managing people.
  • Portfolio of work required.
  • A valid driver’s license.


SUPPORTWORKS INC
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Papillion, NE
Date posted
Jul 15, 2021
