Job Details
Video Production Manager
As a Video Production Manager, you will:
Lead the Team
- Recruit, select, onboard, and train new employees.
- Manage performance, conduct performance reviews, and partner with HR on other performance decisions.
Develop Video Concepts & Lead Video Production
- Ideation of new projects/approaches to existing work. Collaborate with SMEs and scriptwriters to align vision prior to production.
- Provide video production insight to help shape projects/solutions for project teams.
- Be a resource for company/team members on video production best practices.
- Proactively collaborate with Graphic Design Manager to ensure Video and Design are aligned as well as providing feedback on bigger picture video decisions for the team/company.
Video Production Planning & Execution
- Contribute to script creation/editing and provide storyboard and/or shotlists as needed.
- Take the lead on scheduling, planning, and producing video shoots for asset collection including coordinating gear, talent, props.
- Direct and coach on-screen talent for optimal delivery of the message.
Video Editing & Delivery for Various Mediums
- Edit creatively in alignment with brand standards and creative brief.
- Iterate edits based on stakeholder feedback.
- Optimize content delivery for broadcast, web, and social platforms.
Education and Experience:
- College, associate degree, or certificate in Video Production preferred;
- Five+ years of video experience; or a combination of education and experience that illustrates a proven track record in this field.
- Experience managing people.
- Portfolio of work required.
- A valid driver’s license.