Graphic Design Manager

As a Graphic Design Manager, you will:

 Lead the Team

  •  Recruit, select, onboard and train new employees.
  • Manage performance, conduct performance reviews, and provide opportunities for growth.
  •  Provide design insight to help shape projects / solutions for project teams as well as being a design resource for company / team members on design best practices. 

 ID Design Project Needs & Lead Graphic Art Direction

  • Proactively collaborate with Video Production Manager to ensure Video and Design are aligned.
  • Provide feedback on bigger picture design decisions for team / company.

 Develop Concepts, Graphics & Layouts

  • Solicit feedback from the team during design development.
  • Explain process and be transparent during this time with team.
  • Proactively source new concepts from your team for lead generation for the dealer network, Hello Garage and Solution View and bring to marketing manager/Sr. Director of Marketing & Creative

 Execute Design Projects 

  • Execute on time according to team/project manager set timetables.
  • Manage final design files in an orderly manner on server. Set the next designer up for success and ease of use. 

 

 Education and Experience:

  • College, associate degree, or certificate in Graphic Design preferred;
  • Five+ years of graphic design experience; or a combination of education and experience that illustrates a proven track record in this field.
  • Experience managing people, designing for content marketing, and designing for lead generation or demand generation marketing.
  • Portfolio of work required.
  • A valid driver’s license.


SUPPORTWORKS INC
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Papillion, NE
Date posted
Jul 15, 2021
