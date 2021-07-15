Job Details
Graphic Design Manager
As a Graphic Design Manager, you will:
Lead the Team
- Recruit, select, onboard and train new employees.
- Manage performance, conduct performance reviews, and provide opportunities for growth.
- Provide design insight to help shape projects / solutions for project teams as well as being a design resource for company / team members on design best practices.
ID Design Project Needs & Lead Graphic Art Direction
- Proactively collaborate with Video Production Manager to ensure Video and Design are aligned.
- Provide feedback on bigger picture design decisions for team / company.
Develop Concepts, Graphics & Layouts
- Solicit feedback from the team during design development.
- Explain process and be transparent during this time with team.
- Proactively source new concepts from your team for lead generation for the dealer network, Hello Garage and Solution View and bring to marketing manager/Sr. Director of Marketing & Creative
Execute Design Projects
- Execute on time according to team/project manager set timetables.
- Manage final design files in an orderly manner on server. Set the next designer up for success and ease of use.
Education and Experience:
- College, associate degree, or certificate in Graphic Design preferred;
- Five+ years of graphic design experience; or a combination of education and experience that illustrates a proven track record in this field.
- Experience managing people, designing for content marketing, and designing for lead generation or demand generation marketing.
- Portfolio of work required.
- A valid driver’s license.