Job Details

We’re looking for our next creative disruptor. Are you a conceptual, big-idea thinker who can bring design chops to back it up? Is digital your domain and social your comfort zone? Can you hold your own in front of a room full of executives and make them fall in love with you and the team’s work? As a Senior Art Director you should be comfortable leading a room and pushing those around you to see a more creative, conceptual and effective outcome.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience:

• 6+ years of art direction, creative direction, design or similar experience in an advertising agency or startup

• Must have proven experience taking an idea and leading a team to execute across a variety of mediums, channels and content

• Best practices in the digital space—whether online, mobile or social—should be grilled into the way you work

• Adept and capable presenter of creative work both internally and externally

• Not afraid of taking tight budgets and making magic with them

• Must have demonstrated and proven experience in quick serve restaurants, food and beverage, and health and wellness

• Willing and unafraid to wrestle with difficult challenges, partner with your colleagues through idea-centered debate, and push for greatness