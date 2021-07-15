All Jobs
Job Details

Senior Art Director

Copy

We’re looking for our next creative disruptor. Are you a conceptual, big-idea thinker who can bring design chops to back it up? Is digital your domain and social your comfort zone? Can you hold your own in front of a room full of executives and make them fall in love with you and the team’s work? As a Senior Art Director you should be comfortable leading a room and pushing those around you to see a more creative, conceptual and effective outcome.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience:

• 6+ years of art direction, creative direction, design or similar experience in an advertising agency or startup

• Must have proven experience taking an idea and leading a team to execute across a variety of mediums, channels and content

• Best practices in the digital space—whether online, mobile or social—should be grilled into the way you work

• Adept and capable presenter of creative work both internally and externally

• Not afraid of taking tight budgets and making magic with them

• Must have demonstrated and proven experience in quick serve restaurants, food and beverage, and health and wellness

• Willing and unafraid to wrestle with difficult challenges, partner with your colleagues through idea-centered debate, and push for greatness

Apply for this position
GS&F
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Nashville, TN
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jul 15, 2021
You might also like
  1. Design Jobs in Nashville
  2. Design Jobs in Tennessee
  3. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire a Designer in Nashville
  2. Hire a Designer in Tennessee
  3. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position